Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chair Mace Announces Bipartisan Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence
WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a roundtable titled “Bipartisan Roundtable: Artificial Intelligence in the Real World.” During the roundtable, members will view demonstrations from three AI companies—Anthropic, Knightscope, and Fiddler AI—and discuss how these technologies will impact the use of AI across industry.
“AI is driving the next wave of innovation around the world. The United States can’t afford to fall behind while the rest of the world harnesses this essential technology. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders about how this technology is being used, and keep working in Congress to make sure we unleash AI the right way: effectively, responsibly, and without crushing innovation,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace.
WHAT: Roundtable titled “Bipartisan Roundtable: Artificial Intelligence in the Real World”
DATE: Tuesday, July 8, 2025
TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET
LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building
PARTICIPANTS:
WATCH: The roundtable is open to the press and will be livestreamed here.
