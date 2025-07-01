Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,110 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,419 in the last 365 days.

Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chair Mace Announces Bipartisan Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) today announced a roundtable titled “Bipartisan Roundtable: Artificial Intelligence in the Real World.”  During the roundtable, members will view demonstrations from three AI companies—Anthropic, Knightscope, and Fiddler AI—and discuss how these technologies will impact the use of AI across industry.  

“AI is driving the next wave of innovation around the world. The United States can’t afford to fall behind while the rest of the world harnesses this essential technology. We look forward to hearing from industry leaders about how this technology is being used, and keep working in Congress to make sure we unleash AI the right way: effectively, responsibly, and without crushing innovation,” said Subcommittee Chairwoman Mace. 

WHAT: Roundtable titled “Bipartisan Roundtable: Artificial Intelligence in the Real World” 
 
DATE: Tuesday, July 8, 2025 
 
TIME: 2:00 P.M. ET 
 
LOCATION: 2247 Rayburn House Office Building 
 
PARTICIPANTS: 

WATCH: The roundtable is open to the press and will be livestreamed here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chair Mace Announces Bipartisan Roundtable on Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more