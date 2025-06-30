Department of Justice Announces the Opening of Nominations to Honor the Honorable: The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing

WASHINGTON – United States Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced today that the Department of Justice is now accepting nominations to Honor the Honorable: The Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Policing. This award represents the Department of Justice’s reaffirmed commitment to uplifting the valor and exceptional contributions to policing of our great nation’s law enforcement personnel. It is the mission of the Department of Justice to recognize individuals in law enforcement who exhibit remarkable courage, innovation, and outstanding performance in making America safe again.

The Attorney General’s Honor the Honorable Award recognizes individual or teams of rank-and-file officers from state, local, Tribal or territorial law enforcement agencies for exceptional efforts in policing. The awarded officers, deputies and troopers will have demonstrated exceptional service in one of three areas: criminal investigations, field operations or exemplary community involvement. Within each category, an award will be given to law enforcement agencies serving small, medium and large jurisdictions. Those agency sizes are defined as:

Small: agencies serving populations of fewer than 50,000;

Medium: agencies serving populations of 50,000 to 250,000;

Large: agencies serving populations of more than 250,000.

By acknowledging and rewarding these efforts, the Department strives to advance and reaffirm its dedication to policing and to promote proactive law enforcement methods that support public safety within our nation’s communities. Through this Award, the Attorney General recognizes that the nation’s law enforcement agencies, officers, deputies and troopers continue to work tirelessly to make American communities safe places to live and work again.

The deadline for nominations is July 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. EDT. More information and the application for nominees can be found at: https://www.justice.gov/ag/policing-award