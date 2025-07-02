Tuttle Twins Launches Independence Day Sale to Help Families Teach American History
Massive Discounts on Best-Selling America’s History Books and the Entire Tuttle Twins Academy—Including New U.S. History Courses—July 1–10, 2025.
The America’s History 2-book bundle (including exclusive bonuses) is just $118.88 ($448 value). Single-book bundles are available for $68.88 ($216 value).
The America’s History books and new U.S. History courses present honest, engaging stories grounded in original source material and designed to spark curiosity in kids and teens.
With only 13% of eighth graders proficient in American history—according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress—parents are increasingly seeking alternatives to the biased and shallow narratives found in most schools. Tuttle Twins is answering that call.
During the Independence Day Sale:
- The America’s History 2-book bundle (including exclusive bonuses) is just $118.88 ($448 value).
- Single-book bundles are available for $68.88 ($216 value).
- The full Tuttle Twins Academy—covering a wide range of subjects including economics, entrepreneurship, and now U.S. history—is available for just $499 (lifetime access) or $269 (annual membership), down from regular prices of $559 and $299.
“We created these tools because America’s founding principles—natural rights, self-governance, and personal responsibility—are being forgotten,” said Connor Boyack, author of the Tuttle Twins series. “This sale is about equipping families to preserve those ideas and pass them on to the next generation.”
The America’s History books and new U.S. History courses present honest, engaging stories grounded in original source material and designed to spark curiosity in kids and teens. From the American Revolution to real government overreach, these resources go far beyond what’s taught in traditional classrooms.
For more information or to shop the Independence Day Sale, visit TuttleTwins.com/history. Learn more about the affiliate program at https://affiliate.tuttletwins.com/
About Tuttle Twins
Created by Connor Boyack and illustrated by Elijah Stanfield, the Tuttle Twins series has sold over 6 million copies and empowers kids with the ideas of liberty, free markets, and personal responsibility. From toddlers to teens, Tuttle Twins books are trusted by families worldwide to teach truth, inspire independent thinking, and challenge the status quo in education. Learn more at TuttleTwins.com.
