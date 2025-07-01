Mayor Wu Appoints New Commissioners To Boston Civic Design Commission

Mayor Michelle Wu today announced new appointments to the Boston Civic Design Commission, bringing diverse new voices and perspectives to shape design outcomes in the City. The transition in membership is aligned with the biennial review of the Commission’s composition—an effort to regularly balance the infusion of new talent with the preservation of institutional knowledge.

“I look forward to welcoming these new commissioners to the Boston Civic Design Commission,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “We look forward to benefiting from their perspectives on new development proposed in our city and continuing to connect our community’s voices as we work to make Boston a home for everyone.”

“We’re excited to welcome Jonathan Garland and David Nagahiro to the commission,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “Their expertise will be valuable as we continue the important work of building our great city, as well as reforming our development review process.”

Jonathan Garland is the founder and principal of Garland Enterprises (JGE), a Boston-based, minority-owned design and development firm. Garland brings welcome expertise in the design and development of affordable housing projects in Boston.

David Nagahiro is the principal and the president of CBT Architects, a Boston-based architecture and design firm responsible for many of Boston’s skyline-defining projects. Nagahiro currently serves on the Board of Artists for Humanity, the Board of the Boston Preservation Alliance, and the Editorial Board of Architecture Boston.

The Mayor and the Planning Department thank former Commissioners William Rawn for 35 years of service, and Jonathan Evans for five years of service. Garland and Nagahiro will be installed on the Commission for its July meeting.

BIOGRAPHIES

David Nagahiro, Principal and President of CBT, is the driving force and inspiration behind CBT’s vision, design ethos, and advancement of practice into the next generation. He leads the firm’s most ground-breaking projects, often resulting in the revitalization of undeveloped and underutilized urban sites, which create places and buildings that enrich urban and community life. A stalwart supporter of the civic fabric of the community, David serves on the Board of Artists for Humanity, the Board of the Boston Preservation Alliance, and the Editorial Board of Architecture Boston. He is an active collaborator in HubWeek, Boston’s annual innovation festival, and is a leader in pushing the limits of innovation in art, science, and technology. David holds a Bachelor of Architecture and Bachelor of Science in Architecture from Washington State University and attended the Architectural Studies Program at the Architectural Association School of Architecture, London. He has been the recipient of the National AIA Young Architects Award and is a past Rotch Traveling Scholar.

Jonathan Garland is the founder and principal of JGE, a Boston-based 100% minority-owned ARCHITECTURE and DESIGN firm with a comprehensive portfolio consisting of multi-family housing, mixed-use development, academic, life sciences, commercial, and university projects. Jonathan has over 25 years of professional experience planning and designing residential, mixed-use, academic, and institutional projects. He has cultivated a widely respected, seasoned approach to designing buildings and transforming neighborhoods and urban communities through high-quality collaborative design and development strategies. Jonathan is a native Bostonian who loves his City.

###

About the Boston Civic Design Commission

The Boston Civic Design Commission is an advisory body to the Planning Department, responsible for reviewing projects of special significance, with special focus on contribution to the public realm. The commission was established in 1990 to provide a forum for the general public and professional design community to participate in the shaping of the city's physical form and natural environment.

About the Planning Department

The City of Boston’s Planning Department shapes growth that serves Boston’s residents and centers their needs. Our mission is to address our City’s greatest challenges: resilience, affordability, and equity, and to take real estate actions and prioritize planning, development, and urban design solutions that further these priorities. We seek to build trust with communities through transparent processes that embrace predictable growth and shape a more inclusive city for all. Learn more at bostonplans.org, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BostonPlans.