Kuderer convenes advisory board to look at how insurers use artificial intelligence and its impact on consumers

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer convened her first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Board (PDF 150.40KB) meeting in Seattle yesterday. The new board was created to look at the insurance industry’s use of AI and make recommendations on policy development, regulatory oversight, and consumer education efforts. It holds no regulatory or enforcement authority.

“We know that AI is already used throughout our insurance and health care industries,” said Kuderer. “The goal of our new advisory board is to ensure Washington state continues to be a place for innovation, while balancing emerging technologies with strong consumer protections. I’m grateful we have such thought leaders willing to volunteer their time on this important work.”

During its first meeting, the board reviewed its charter and expectations, discussed the use of AI in insurance, identified initial priorities and working groups, and planned next steps.

The Office of the Insurance Commissioner sent a bulletin in 2024 (PDF 345.79KB) to all insurers doing business in Washington state reminding them that decisions or actions impacting consumers that are made or supported by AI or other advanced analytical and computational technologies must follow insurance laws and regulations, including those that govern unfair trade practices and discrimination. The bulletin was based on a model advisory adopted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

“I see our new AI Advisory Board as a potential vehicle for agency request legislation, rulemaking, and general OIC internal policy decisions on governance and innovation,” said Kuderer.

Learn more about the OIC’s AI Advisory Board, its members, and follow its work.