Alliance Animal Health Named an Inc.’s Best Workplace 2025

RYE BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Animal Health is proud to be named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces of 2025. While the honor itself is meaningful, what it represents is even more important: a workplace culture where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to grow their career in ways that are important to them.Alliance Animal Health partners with more than 225 veterinary practices across the country, blending clinical autonomy and local leadership with access to tools and resources needed to help teams flourish. From recruiting and marketing to mentorship, operations, continuing education opportunities and more, the company is all about providing veterinarians and their teams with a network of dedicated support.“Culture is something we focus on every day,” said Matt Sussman, Co-founder and CEO. “We have built Alliance Animal Health to be a place where people feel supported in their personal and professional goals, grow in ways that speak to their passions, and take pride in the work they do. This recognition reflects that commitment and the shared values that connect our entire community.”Growth does not look the same for everyone, and that is celebrated. Whether someone is just starting out in their career, building clinical skills, expanding their abilities in one of the many central support departments, or stepping into leadership or practice ownership positions, Alliance Animal Health offers people the backing and resources needed to lead with confidence and build careers they are proud of.Being named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces of 2025 is a significant milestone, and a reflection of the culture the company is building across its community. With practice teams and the central support team working hand in hand, Alliance Animal Health is proud to empower people to step confidently into new opportunities, find fulfillment in their roles, and grow in ways that align with their personal and professional goals and values.To learn more about Alliance Animal Health, visit www.allianceanimal.com

