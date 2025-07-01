Submit Release
Thank You to Departing IAC Member Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu

The CHIPS R&D Program would like to announce its appreciation for Dr. Tsu-Jae King Liu, who resigned from the Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC) on July 1st. Dr. Liu was an original member of the IAC when it was established in 2022. She was selected to serve on the IAC due to her international recognition in academia and industry for her innovations in semiconductor technology. She is also highly regarded for her achievements as a professor, mentor, and administrator. Dr. Liu served as the Chair of the IAC Workforce Working Group, which provided several recommendations to the CHIPS R&D Program regarding the development and direction of the semiconductor industry’s future workforce.

We would like to thank Dr. Liu for the expertise, time, and commitment she brought to the IAC and wish her continued success as she steps down from the IAC to assume the role of President of the National Academy of Engineering. To read the full press release on her appointment, visit the NAE Website.

