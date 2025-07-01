Washington state makes tribal warrants enforceable by state law enforcement agencies

SEATTLE — A new law takes effect today that will provide the legal framework for both state and tribal law enforcement agencies to certify tribal warrants as state warrants. The Attorney General’s Office will facilitate and document the certification status of tribes in Washington state for state law enforcement agencies and court officials.

The state Legislature passed HB 1829 this session, sponsored by Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, which updates the Tribal Warrants Act, enacted last year, and empowers nontribal law enforcement officers to arrest people subject to a tribal court warrant. Law enforcement officials can then send the individual to a local superior court for return to the tribal lands where the individual is sought.

“This new law is an example of the collaborative work between the state, counties, and tribes to uphold justice and public safety,” Attorney General Nick Brown said. “Everyone’s cooperation has been invaluable to get this needed change in state law. This new legal process supports tribal sovereignty, empowers local law enforcement and courts, and will bring justice to tribes across the state.”

“The Tribal Warrants Act is more than legislation — it is a promise that no matter where you live or who governs your community, you deserve justice, dignity, and protection,” said Lekanoff. “This law strengthens the government-to-government partnerships that uphold our collective responsibility to protect all people across Washington State. This critical legislation strengthens our shared commitment to public safety, upholds the rights of victims, and ensures that no one is left behind when harm occurs.”

Tribes seeking verification of certified status must be compliant with the federal Tribal Law and Order Act and state Tribal Warrants Act. Tribes in Washington state must provide copies of their criminal laws and rules or explain how they publicize records of criminal proceedings. Certified tribes also will send the Attorney General’s Office a form that affirms defendants have a right to counsel, documents that criminal laws and procedures are publicly available, and ensures tribal judges are licensed by the state bar.

If tribes are not certified, they must submit formal extradition requests to state authorities. Such requests do not automatically receive the same full faith and credit as a state warrant, but extradition requests can be enforced through judicial review.

A full list of certified tribes will be available as tribes complete the application process and will be provided at the Attorney General’s Office website here.

