Kennedy Design+Build Expands Luxury Outdoor Living Spaces and Construction Services Across Lehigh Valley

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kennedy Design+Build , a premier landscape and hardscape design-build firm based in Coopersburg, PA, has officially expanded its custom luxury outdoor living spaces construction services across the Lehigh Valley. The announcement reflects growing regional demand for high-end outdoor environments that blend form, function, and architectural integrity.This expansion highlights Kennedy Design+Build’s strategic focus on comprehensive design-build solutions that transform residential properties into elevated outdoor experiences, without relying on standard maintenance plans or cookie-cutter designs.Project Scope & ServicesKennedy Design+Build specializes in the design and installation of innovative outdoor spaces that enhance both property value and livability. The company's expanded offerings include: Custom patios , walkways, and outdoor kitchens using natural stone and premium pavers• Bespoke firepits, seating walls, and shade structures for year-round comfort• Functional, low-maintenance plantings paired with intelligent drainage and lighting• Seamless design-build process from initial concept through final constructionServing the greater Lehigh Valley, including Allentown, Bethlehem, and Center Valley, Kennedy Design+Build remains committed to craftsmanship, site-specific design, and sustainable outdoor architecture.“We’re meeting a clear need for more intentional, lifestyle-oriented outdoor spaces,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build. “As families look to invest in their homes, our team brings the design expertise and construction precision needed to build luxury outdoor living areas that are both timeless and functional.”The Lehigh Valley has experienced a steady rise in demand for personalized outdoor spaces, driven by increased time spent at home and the value of multifunctional exterior environments. Industry analysts report a surge in outdoor construction projects, with homeowners seeking design-forward solutions that reflect their lifestyle and add long-term value.Kennedy Design+Build’s tailored approach aligns with this shift, offering high-quality alternatives to prefabricated options and emphasizing collaboration, creativity, and structural integrity throughout each project.For more information or to schedule a consultation for your outdoor living project in the Lehigh Valley, contact:Kennedy Design+BuildCenter Valley, PA 18036Phone: 610-854-9993Email: info@kennedydb.comWebsite: www.kennedydb.com Kennedy Design+Build is a design-build firm serving Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. Specializing in custom outdoor living environments, the company provides expert landscape and hardscape design and installation for patios, kitchens, fire features, and more, focusing exclusively on design-build projects.

