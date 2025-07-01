Bridging Worlds: The Power and Practice of Cultural Diplomacy

When June 18, 2025

5:30 pm - 7:30 pm Where Middle East Institute

1763 N St NW

Washington, District of Columbia 20036 (Map)

The panel explores how cultural diplomacy can serve as a powerful tool to foster mutual understanding, advance national interests, and build lasting international relationships in a time of rapid global change. Join former Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs Lee Satterfield, Ambassador (ret.) Glyn T. Davies, Ambassador (ret.) Susan Ziadeh and Basilinna CEO Deborah Lehr for a discussion about the role and impact of soft power, the strategic value of arts, heritage, and education in foreign policy, and the influence of technology on the future of cultural diplomacy.

