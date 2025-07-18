Filing for Excellence: New Horizon Tax and Financial Services Named Best of South Carolina 2025

MAULDIN, SC, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Horizon Tax and Financial Services has been recognized as a 2025 Best of South Carolina winner, honoring their exceptional commitment to personalized tax preparation, financial consulting, and business support. Serving individuals and businesses statewide—both virtually and in person—New Horizon has built a reputation for clarity, precision, and client-focused solutions that make navigating complex financial matters more manageable.Since its founding, New Horizon Tax and Financial Services has stood out by offering a broad range of services including personal and business tax preparation, tax planning, IRS compliance assistance, bookkeeping, payroll services, and even mentorship for tax professionals. Their bilingual support in English and Lao/Thai reflects a dedication to accessibility and community connection. What truly distinguishes New Horizon is their approach: combining technical expertise with a personalized touch that prioritizes understanding each client’s unique needs.“We believe that good financial management is the foundation for success,” said a team member. “This award validates our commitment to helping clients not just meet deadlines but build sustainable financial futures. We’re proud to serve our community with honesty, professionalism, and care.”Winning the 2025 Best of South Carolina Award marks an important milestone for New Horizon Tax and Financial Services as they continue to expand their services and impact. With a focus on innovation and client education, the firm is poised to grow while maintaining the close relationships that earned their clients’ trust.For more information click here

