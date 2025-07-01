Rev. Darrell Armstrong, Prominent Pastor and Community Leader, Launches Write-In Campaign for Governor on New Jersey

Darrell Armstrong For Governor Write My Name Darrell Armstrong Darrell Armstrong for You

Armstrong Appeals to 2.4 Million Unaffiliated and Millions More Disenfranchised Voters

Now is the time for all engaged New Jersey voters to have an option and the courage to color boldly outside of political lines” — Rev. Darrell Armstrong

TRENTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Darrell L. Armstrong, a respected pastor and community leader, has declared his candidacy for Governor of New Jersey as a write-in candidate. In his appeal to unaffiliated and disenfranchised voters, Rev. Armstrong will put people over politics.

"Now is the time for all engaged New Jersey voters to have an option and the courage to color boldly outside of political lines," stated Rev. Armstrong. In New Jersey, as of June 2025, there are 2,423,449 unaffiliated voters compared to 2,451,752 Democrats and 1,624,437 Republicans. “I’ve been listening to people who strongly believe that their real-life problems have not been a priority for our government and won’t be a priority for the candidates representing our two-party system,” stated Armstrong.

His campaign focuses on economic revitalization, affordable housing, tax reduction, educational reform, equal opportunity, and community reconciliation. His campaign pledges to help New Jersey citizens and businesses improve their current status. “There is great discontent in our Black communities due to data-supported inequities. I will right this wrong," declared Armstrong. Rev. Armstrong's campaign launch speech declared the need for fair and legal immigration reform and enhanced, tangible support for marginalized communities.

Armstrong4Governor is a grassroots campaign that will employ a boots-on-the-ground canvassing strategy and utilize the vast outreach tools available through social media. Although he is well-known in central New Jersey, Armstrong will spend considerable time in northern and southern New Jersey to introduce himself to his constituents and detail his agenda for an improved New Jersey. "I invite you to be part of history by helping to elect, for the first time in New Jersey, a write-in candidate to the office of Governor,” stated Armstrong.

Rev. Armstrong is a defender of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). He calls for independent thinkers to join him in creating a New Jersey that reflects its rich diversity and shared values, envisioning an inclusive state that uplifts all New Jersey residents and businesses. According to Armstrong’s launch speech, he believes that as a Black man who was part of the foster system, lived in poverty, had family members die due to street and gun violence, yet, worked hard to graduate from Stanford University, Princeton Seminary, and The College of New Jersey, he is uniquely qualified to understand the harsh realities that many New Jerseyans struggle with every day.

“Politics can sometimes feel like navigating the Turnpike or Garden State Parkway during rush hour—frustrating and confusing," he remarked. "But with your support, the ride to a better New Jersey is possible. Buckle up New Jersey, because together, we can create a state that’s more affordable, inclusive, and united."

On November 4, 2025, Rev. Armstrong asks voters to "write my name, write my name" on the ballot. He vows to shape a New Jersey that serves as a model for effective governance across the nation.

Website: www.Armstrong4GovernorNJ.com

###

Darrell Armstrong Launches NJ Gubernatorial Campaign

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.