SIMON HOOD SELECTED AS TOP ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simon Hood was recently selected as Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals recognises professionals worldwide for excellence in leadership, innovation, and contribution to their industries." These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities.With more than two decades of experience in marketing, entrepreneurship, and global mobility, Simon Hood has proven himself as an expert in his field. As the Owner and Managing Director of John Mason International, a leading global removals and logistics company, Simon has overseen extraordinary growth, navigated global disruption, and earned top-tier recognition in British business.His areas of expertise include but are not limited to, international trade and logistics strategy, digital and social media marketing, and entrepreneurship, particularly in mobile app development. He has a strong background in sports and entertainment marketing, public relations, and grassroots campaigning. Simon also excels in corporate leadership and organizational growth, with proven success in event production and community engagement. He is a forward-thinking innovator who is well-versed in AI integration and digital transformation within the logistics sector. Additionally, he is a passionate advocate for youth workforce development and apprenticeship programs, frequently championing initiatives that close the skills gap and empower the next generation of professionals.Simon's current and previous roles include serving as the Owner of John Mason International Movers since 2021, following a successful five-year tenure as the company's Head of Marketing and Sales from 2016 to 2021. Before that, Simon served as Head of Marketing at Basingstoke Town Football Club, where he significantly boosted sponsorship and fan engagement. He also worked as a Marketing Executive at a relocation management company in Basingstoke, where he began refining his strategic marketing skills. As an entrepreneur and app developer, he created the Texas Ask'Em Poker app, which achieved over a million installs globally. He also served as Chair of the Chartered Institute of Marketing's Hampshire Branch, playing a key role in revitalising regional industry engagement. His diverse consulting work includes grassroots campaigns promoting The Killers and managing Tim, a Ricky Gervais lookalike who landed a role in The Muppets movie. Additionally, Simon was the Executive Producer of The Unknown Torres, a documentary chronicling footballer Sergio Torres' inspiring journey to professional success.Before embarking on his career path, Simon overcame significant personal and academic challenges. Born in Margate in 1984 and raised as the youngest of four brothers, Simon experienced profound adversity after the early loss of his father. Inspired by his mother's resilience, Simon persevered through a speech impediment and school bullying. After failing his A-levels, he pursued a BTEC course while working part-time at a cinema—where his interest in marketing first took root. This led him to earn a Marketing degree from Bournemouth University, where he gained real-world experience through unconventional marketing roles and international placements, including a standout year at HP in Stuttgart.Throughout his illustrious career, Simon Hood has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year he will be considered be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for his selection as Top Entrepreneur of the Year 2025.Simon's accolades include the King's Award for International Trade in 2025, personally presented by HM King Charles III at Windsor Castle—one of the highest honors a UK business leader can receive. He was named Great British Entrepreneur of the Year in 2024 and featured in North West Business Insider's 42 Under 42, highlighting the country's most promising young business leaders. In 2025, he was also recognised as one of the Top 100 Most Influential People in the UK, joining a distinguished list that includes Steven Bartlett and Joe Wicks. Earlier in his career, Simon received the Young Business Person of the Year award at the Inspire North Hampshire Business Awards (2013). Under his leadership, John Mason International was named one of the UK's Best Workplaces in Manufacturing, Production & Transportation™ 2024 by Great Place to Work UK, based on direct and anonymous employee feedback. Simon's career is defined by visionary leadership, bold innovation, and a deep commitment to making a lasting impact in business, community, and beyond.In addition to his successful career, Simon Hood is deeply committed to community service, charitable initiatives, and industry development. He created the Hampshire Cookbook to raise funds for The Prince's Trust and has volunteered for BBC Children in Need, where he also organized charity football matches in collaboration with Soccer AM and prominent YouTube influencers. His community spirit is evident in ventures like founding a popular pug dog show and launching the White Cliffs Business Awards to celebrate local entrepreneurial success.Simon's industry leadership continues through his role as a board member of The Dons Trust, helping to guide the future of AFC Wimbledon while maintaining its fan-owned ethos. He also serves as a judge for the UK StartUp Awards 2025, playing a key role in recognizing and supporting emerging businesses across the UK. As a respected voice in global mobility, he was appointed to the Strategic Planning Task Force for the International Association of Movers (IAM), contributing to long-term strategy for the industry.In 2025, Simon was invited as a Keynote Speaker at FIDI Edinburgh, where he addressed the topic of "Building a Young, Resilient Workforce," a cause he passionately champions. His contributions to workforce development and local business were further acknowledged when he was commended in the Community Business Leader category at the 2024 Pride of St Helens Awards.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Simon Hood for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Simon is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Simon Hood for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Simon is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Simon attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field. For more information, please visit:

