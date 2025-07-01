Fiscal Year 2025-26 Budget Invests Billions in Everglades Restoration and Water Quality

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 1, 2025 ~The budget emphasizes the Everglades and improvements in water quality, while hardening Florida’s coastlines and strengthening the state's infrastructure to withstand natural disasters~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is celebrating significant environmental investments included in the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26 budget, signed yesterday by Governor Ron DeSantis. “Since taking office, Governor DeSantis has signed seven state budgets that consistently prioritize environmental protection, demonstrating his administration’s long-term commitment to safeguarding Florida’s natural resources,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “These investments reflect a smart balance between conservation and growth, recognizing that protecting our environment is not just good policy — it is essential to keeping Florida a place where families, businesses and communities can thrive.” The budget includes $1.4 billion to advance Florida’s historic efforts to restore America’s Everglades and targeted water quality improvements. Since 2019, Florida has invested nearly $8 billion to restore and protect the state’s iconic waterways, delivering results on time, under budget and with maximum return on investment for taxpayers. Additional funding will support projects that strengthen critical infrastructure, enhance resilience and ensure reliable water supplies for Florida’s growing population and economy. The budget includes more than $200 million for coastal and inland resilience, $50 million for alternative water supply development and over $50 million for beach nourishment. Florida’s economy thrives on clean water, healthy ecosystems and strong communities. Sectors like tourism, agriculture, real estate and outdoor recreation all rely directly on the state’s natural resources. By investing in environmental restoration and infrastructure, the FY 2025-26 budget reinforces the vital connection between the economy and environmental protection. Thanks to continued funding, Florida is already seeing results from bold environmental action. Learn more about the state’s commitment to doing more now for Florida’s environment at ProtectingFloridaTogether.gov. ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.