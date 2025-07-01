Shopping for Men's Suits after the Trump Tariffs

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How Trump-Era Tariffs Are Still Affecting the Menswear Industry: A Conversation with Aaron Sarfati, President and CEO of ContempoSuits.com Key Takeaways:Most menswear has been produced in China for the past 30 years.Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports raised wholesale prices by 10–20%.ContempoSuits.com had to increase retail prices on suits, shoes, shirts, and hats.A $200 suit now sells for $250 due to rising costs.Consumers still earn the same wages, making higher prices harder to absorb.ContempoSuits has responded with more promotions, leaner inventory, and stronger email/social media marketing.For over three decades, China has been the heart of global menswear manufacturing. The low cost of labor, access to raw materials, and large-scale production capabilities made China the go-to destination for vendors across the industry. That includes ContempoSuits.com, a leading name in men’s suits, dress shoes, dress hats , and dress shirts, which has been supplying stylish, affordable menswear to customers across the U.S.But a shift in global trade policy changed the game. The Trump administration’s tariff policies targeting Chinese imports have had lasting ripple effects. According to Aaron Sarfati, President and CEO of ContempoSuits.com, “The tariffs forced vendors across the menswear industry to increase wholesale prices by 10 to 20 percent almost overnight.”The Tariff Price SqueezeFor a company like ContempoSuits, which operates on volume and price-driven value, those increases weren’t easy to absorb. “When our vendors raise prices, it forces us to do the same,” Sarfati explains. “A suit that we were able to retail for $200 had to be bumped up to $250 to stay afloat. And that wasn’t just one product—it happened across the board.”That means higher prices not just on suits, but also on shoes, shirts, and hats. While manufacturing stayed consistent in China due to longstanding relationships and infrastructure, the costs have steadily increased—without any real increase in consumer wages.“Unfortunately, the average working man’s paycheck hasn’t grown at the same pace,” Sarfati says. “People are making the same money, but everything else—food, gas, clothing—is going up.”Business Impact: A Slower Sales CycleThe consequences have been significant. Price-sensitive customers are more hesitant, which has led to a slowdown in sales—particularly in categories that were once ContempoSuits.com’s best-sellers.“People still want to look sharp,” Sarfati adds. “But now, they’re being more cautious with how and when they spend their money. A $50 difference makes them think twice.”This reality pushed the company to pivot quickly.ContempoSuits.com's Strategic ResponseTo combat the challenges brought on by higher costs and slower foot traffic, Sarfati and his team took immediate and calculated steps to adapt. One of the first decisions was to run more promotions to give customers more incentive to shop.“We’ve started offering more discount-driven promotions and flash sales than ever before,” Sarfati says. “If we can help people feel like they’re still getting value, they’re more likely to buy.”Additionally, the company has moved toward a leaner inventory model. “We cut back on overstock and focus on high-performing styles and sizes. That reduces our risk, minimizes markdowns, and helps preserve margins,” he explains.Embracing Digital Marketing ToolsContempoSuits.com also ramped up its digital marketing efforts, leaning heavily into social media and email campaigns to keep their loyal customer base engaged.“We’re posting more frequently, running social giveaways, and even investing in short-form video to showcase new arrivals and promotions,” Sarfati says. “Our email marketing is more segmented and more targeted than ever. We know the market is tight, so we’re trying to stay top-of-mind.”By shifting some marketing dollars from traditional avenues into digital tools, the brand is reaching customers more directly and at a lower cost per engagement.Resilience in a Tough ClimateDespite the pressures, Sarfati remains optimistic. “Yes, it’s a tougher environment. But we’ve been in this game a long time. We know how to adapt, and we’re committed to offering affordable, stylish menswear to our customers no matter what the economic climate is.”He adds, “We didn’t ask for these tariffs, but we’re navigating them. And thanks to our loyal customers, smart planning, and hard work, we’re not only staying in business—we’re finding new ways to grow.”Final ThoughtsThe Trump-era tariffs may have been aimed at shifting global trade dynamics, but on the ground, they’ve made it harder for companies and consumers alike. The menswear industry, with its deep manufacturing roots in China, felt the brunt of it. And companies like ContempoSuits.com had no choice but to adjust.By raising prices strategically, trimming inventory, and doubling down on digital promotions, Aaron Sarfati and his team are working hard to keep the brand strong—even when the economic winds are blowing in a different direction.For anyone looking to understand how broader policy decisions can impact everyday businesses, ContempoSuits.com is a clear example of what adaptation looks like in the real world.

