DDOT to Support Cleaner and Safer Food Delivery with New E-Bike Food Delivery Pilot

(Washington, DC) —Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announces a new pilot project to support the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) for app-based food delivery in the District of Columbia (District). The year-long pilot will test the feasibility of using e-bikes for app-based food delivery in the District and to see how DDOT can support this shift long term. The pilot is funded by the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) through their City Climate Innovation Challenge Program, that aims to support a group of cities in transitioning to zero-emission delivery.

“The District is committed to becoming carbon neutral and climate resilient by 2045. This pilot is testing one of many strategies to achieve our climate goals while also improving street safety, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting the local workforce,” said DDOT Director Sharon Kershbaum. “DDOT is excited to partner with LACI and participating cities to help achieve these goals and get these investments into our communities.”

The pilot will support two six-month groups of participants with e-bikes suitable for food delivery and access to safe and reliable battery charging. To encourage food delivery workers to participate in the pilot, battery charging cabinets will be installed at convenient locations for quick and easy swapping, and the e-bikes will be highly subsidized with the option to own the e-bike at the end of the pilot.

“LACI’s City Climate Innovation Challenge aims to catalyze deployments of zero-emission delivery solutions prioritized by cities across the country, and DDOT’s initiative to increase e-bike delivery fits squarely into this program,” said Matt Petersen, CEO of LACI. “We’re excited to fund the project and contribute our expertise in managing public and private partnerships. We look forward to continuing to support the growth of innovative cleantech companies that improve the quality of life for DC residents while reducing emissions related to goods movement.”

The e-bike battery cabinets will be installed by PopWheels at the following locations:

The Festival Center at 1640 Columbia Rd NW in Adams Morgan; and

Westminster Presbyterian Church at 400 I St SW in Southwest Waterfront.

“PopWheels is thrilled to be expanding our battery swapping network to the nation’s capital as part of this groundbreaking pilot alongside DDOT and Whizz,” said David Hammer, Co-Founder and President at PopWheels. “With PopWheels cabinets strategically placed throughout the city, more delivery workers will be able to operate e-bikes without the stress of running out of charge, navigating heavy gas-powered mopeds, or facing fire safety risks.”

These cabinets can charge up to 16 e-bike batteries at a time and will allow users to quickly swap their depleted batteries for fully charged ones. For the duration of this pilot, access to the cabinets will be limited to pilot participants and other approved food delivery workers.

“Adams Morgan is proud to be home to some of DC’s most beloved restaurants, many of which have come to rely on food delivery as a key source of revenue since the pandemic. We worked closely with DDOT and PopWheels to help identify potential locations in the neighborhood and connect them with the property managers — including The Festival Center, where we’re excited to see the cabinet installed,” said Kristen Barden, Executive Director of the Adams Morgan Partnership BID.

The full pilot is expected to launch in mid-July, with the first group of participants receiving discounted Whizz Storm 2 e-bikes and accessories as well as free access to the battery cabinets.

“Whizz is proud to support DC’s transition to cleaner and safer last-mile delivery through this innovative pilot,” said Evgeniya Malina, Head of Processes and Automation at Whizz. “By providing delivery workers with high-quality, reliable e-bikes and access to convenient battery swapping, we’re reducing emissions, minimizing fire risks, and lowering the financial burden of delivery work.”

DDOT and LACI will monitor and evaluate the pilot for one year to inform future opportunities to support clean and safe food delivery in the District. The pilot’s progress will be posted to sustainability.ddot.dc.gov/pages/pilotprojects.

