Linda Sanders Shares Dylan’s Story of Compassion and Connection at the LA Times Festival of Books 30th Anniversary

A touching tribute to the life of a therapy dog and the healing power of animal companionship

Near the end of Dylan’s life, there was a kind of magic in what he did. That’s what people feel when they read the book. They feel that healing magic.” — Linda Sanders

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 30th Anniversary of the LA Times Festival of Books held April 26–27 at the University of Southern California, author Linda Sanders gave an emotional and heartfelt spotlight interview presented by MainSpring Books, introducing attendees to the story of her beloved golden retriever in You and the Sunshine, Dylan: The Life and Times of a Caring Friend.

In her exclusive on-camera interview, Sanders recounted how Dylan—a calm, attentive golden retriever pup—instantly showed the temperament of a service dog. From visiting nursing homes to hospitals, Dylan’s presence offered comfort to the elderly, the sick, and the lonely, making a lasting impact far beyond what words alone could convey. “He exuded love and sensitivity,” Sanders said. “He didn’t care who you were—man, woman, child, young or old. He just loved.”

Attendees had the opportunity to meet Linda in person and hear firsthand the remarkable true story of how Dylan brought peace, joy, and healing to people from all walks of life. Her message was clear: animals are not just companions, but profound emotional supports in times of vulnerability.

While some assume the book is simply a collection of photos, Sanders emphasized that the story is what drives it. “This is not just a photo book—it’s a story,” she shared. “The photos are there to support the narrative, but the heart of this book is about connection and care.”

You and the Sunshine, Dylan has resonated with readers who believe in the unspoken power of animals to help us heal, cope, and connect. Whether you’re an animal lover, a caregiver, or someone in search of an uplifting true story, this memoir offers a gentle reminder that service, kindness, and compassion can come in four-legged form.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.