Temp-tations® Partners with The Link Companies to Expand Reach Across U.S. Specialty Retail

Tara Tesher, Founder of Temp-tations

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Temp-tations , known for its award-winning, collectible kitchen and home products, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Link Companies , a leading sales and marketing agency in the gift and home industry. This strategic collaboration will expand Temp-tations’ footprint among independent retailers across the country. Tara Tesher of Temp-tations said, "We are incredibly excited to be part of The Link Companies' family of products, which are available to specialty shops and homeowners across the U.S.," said Tara Tesher, Founder and CEO of Temp-tations. "The Link Companies offers an outstanding portfolio, and our partnership with them will help expand Temp-tations' reach and bring our beloved designs to even more customers nationwide."Fred Ballard, CEO of The Link Companies, shared, “All of us at The Link Companies are super enthusiastic about partnering with Tara and her exciting Temp-tations brand. The innovation they bring to today’s lifestyle in the modern kitchen makes life easier and prettier. Our great retail customers are going to love this beautiful and functional brand!”Retailers can preview the full Temp-tations collection in person at the upcoming Atlanta Market, July 13–21, 2025. Visit The Link Companies in AmericasMart Building 2, Floor 16, Suite 1613 to explore the latest offerings.About Temp-TationsHeadquartered in Exton, PA, and celebrating over 23 years in business, Temp-tations brings innovative, patented products and designs to kitchens and homes across the U.S. From cookware to serveware, our purpose is to reinvent, refresh, and revolutionize everyday pieces—infusing them with beauty, comfort, and a timeless sense of joy. At Temp-tations, we are committed to delivering not only exceptional products but also unforgettable experiences that bring smiles to your faces.About Tara TesherTara Tesher is a celebrated lifestyle expert, entrepreneur, and the visionary behind Temp-tations, a brand loved by millions for making everyday life both beautiful and effortless. For over two decades, Tara has dedicated herself to helping people create warm, welcoming spaces where memories are made—whether it’s a cozy dinner with family or a joyful celebration with friends.Her approachable philosophy blends function with beauty, offering solutions that elevate the everyday—through cooking, entertaining, decorating, and seasonal styling. With a deep understanding of how people live and gather, Tara has built a brand—and a community—centered on joy, comfort, and connection.From her frequent appearances on QVC to her vibrant presence on social media, Tara inspires others to embrace the moments that matter most. Her signature style is rooted in authenticity, creativity, and a belief that your home should reflect your heart.Tara’s work continues to evolve beyond the kitchen, as she brings her lifestyle expertise to everything from holiday hosting and home décor to practical tips that simplify and brighten everyday routines. As a trusted voice in the home and lifestyle space, Tara Tesher has become a go-to resource for those seeking inspiration, warmth, and a little everyday magic.About The Link CompaniesFounded in 1985, The Link Companies is a leading sales agency specializing in the gift, home, and lifestyle industries. With a 100% employee-owned structure and a reputation for excellence, The Link provides unmatched sales coverage, professional service, and strategic growth opportunities for vendors and retailers. Through its regional sales agencies, The Link Companies continues to elevate industry standards while fostering strong partnerships across the marketplace. For more information, visit www.thelinkcompanies.com Forward-Looking StatementsStatements in this release that are not strictly historical may be “forward-looking” statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

