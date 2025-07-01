Simahi Launches Agent Hub: A Comprehensive CRM Built for Canadian Insurance Agents and Brokers

Simahi - Agent Hub, Complete Digital Solution for Insurance Agents

TORONTO, CANADA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simahi, a smart CRM solution tailored for insurance professionals, proudly announces the launch of the Simahi Agent Hub – an all-in-one platform that simplifies the entire insurance workflow, from quote to policy management, while offering a suite of digital tools to help agents grow their online presence.Simahi – Powered by Dot H Digital – is the vision of Manish Jetly, CEO of Dot H Digital and Founder of Simahi, who has worked extensively with insurance agents and brokers to understand their unique challenges."Insurance agents need more than just a CRM – they need a complete digital ecosystem that empowers them to grow, serve clients better, and stay ahead in a competitive marketplace," says Jetly.Built for Canadian Insurance Agents and BrokersSimahi’s Agent Hub is purpose-built for Canadian insurance professionals who want to streamline their day-to-day operations and offer a modern, tech-enabled customer experience.Key Features:Client Management: Track leads, customers, and policies with powerful, user-friendly dashboards.Quote to Policy Workflow: Send quotes, track proposals, and convert them to active policies — all from a single platform.Online Rate Engines: Offer instant quotes for Travel Insurance, Super Visa Insurance, Life Insurance, and more — directly on your website.Insurance Need Analysis: Integrated calculation tools to assess client gaps and recommend coverage based on real-time data.Task & Calendar Automation: Automated follow-ups, renewal reminders, and calendar sync for seamless scheduling.Performance Dashboards: Real-time reporting for sales, lead tracking, and policy management.Integrated Communication: Send quotes, track status, and manage e-signatures all within the system.Digital Solutions for Modern AgentsSimahi goes beyond CRM. It offers end-to-end digital solutions designed specifically for insurance agents and brokers:Custom Website Development: Professionally designed websites that help agents establish a strong online presence.Integrated Online Rating Tool: Seamlessly embed Simahi’s quoting engine into your website, allowing visitors to get live insurance rates instantly.CRM Integration: Direct connection between the online rate tool and the Simahi Agent Hub CRM, ensuring a smooth workflow from lead capture to policy management."At Simahi, we believe your website should work for you — generating leads, providing real-time rates, and feeding data directly into your CRM. It’s about creating a seamless digital experience for both agents and their clients," adds Jetly.Roadmap: The Future of SimahiSimahi is committed to continuous growth and innovation. Upcoming features include:eDocs Integration: Receive and manage eDocs from insurance providers directly within the Simahi platform.Mobile App: A fully responsive mobile application is under development to give agents on-the-go access to tasks, leads, and policies.Google & Microsoft Integration: Planned integrations with Google Calendar, Gmail, Outlook, and Microsoft Teams to streamline agent workflows even further.Powered by Dot H DigitalSimahi is proudly powered by Dot H Digital, a digital agency specializing in creating smart, scalable platforms for businesses."Dot H Digital’s mission is to empower businesses through thoughtful technology and seamless digital experiences. Simahi is a direct reflection of that commitment to innovation and practical solutions," says Manish Jetly.About SimahiSimahi is a Canadian CRM and insurance management platform designed to simplify the agent’s journey from lead to policy. With integrated digital tools like online rate engines, need analysis calculators, and custom website solutions, Simahi empowers insurance agents and brokers to deliver exceptional client service and grow their businesses.

