Serbia’s Maxima Lux Kennel Unveils Rare White Cane Corso Puppies

Maxima Lux Kennel unveils rare white Cane Corso puppies, bred for health and heritage over 10 years.

Straw Cane Corsos carry Italy's ancient guardian legacy into today's world.

BELGRADE, UMKA, SERBIA, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Maxima Lux Kennel, proudly owned by Tasic Zeljko, is thrilled to announce the arrival of its latest litter of rare white Cane Corso puppies. Known for their stunning straw-colored coats, these dogs are a testament to over a decade of dedicated breeding at Maxima Lux Kennel (CaneCorsolux.com). Tasic Zeljko, with 17 years of experience breeding Cane Corsos and 10 years specializing in the rare white variant, emphasizes that these white/straw Cane Corso puppies are free from health issues related to their unique color, showcasing the kennel’s commitment to responsible breeding and exceptional quality.The Rarity of the White Cane CorsoThe white Cane Corso, often referred to as straw-colored, is an extraordinary variant of the Cane Corso breed, distinguished by its light yellow or cream coat and absence of a black mask. This rare hue stems from a recessive gene, requiring both parents to carry it for the color to appear in their offspring. Unlike standard colors such as black, fawn, or brindle—recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC)—the straw coat is a non-standard shade, enhancing its exclusivity. “The straw-colored Cane Corso is a genetic masterpiece,” says Tasic Zeljko, owner of Maxima Lux Kennel. “We’ve been perfecting this rare color for over 10 years, starting with our first straw puppies a decade ago.”This unique appearance results from a mutation in the melanophilin gene, which dilutes black pigment to produce the light yellow or cream color, often accompanied by a blue nose. Unlike the fawn Cane Corso with its black mask or the isabella and gray brindle shades, the straw variant stands out with minimal black pigment, making it one of the rarest Cane Corso colors in existence. For enthusiasts seeking a truly exclusive companion, the white/straw Cane Corso puppies from Maxima Lux Kennel are unparalleled.A Historical Legacy ReimaginedThe straw-colored Cane Corso has deep historical roots, once known as "Cane da Pagliaio" or "straw dogs" in rural Italy. These dogs were prized for guarding farm properties and straw stacks, their light yellow coats blending seamlessly into their surroundings. “Our mission at Maxima Lux Kennel is to preserve this piece of Italian heritage,” explains Tasic Zeljko. “By breeding straw Cane Corsos, we honor their historical significance while introducing them to modern dog lovers worldwide.”For over a decade, Maxima Lux Kennel has led the way in producing these rare dogs, combining their ancient legacy with contemporary breeding expertise. Each puppy reflects the strength, loyalty, and protective nature that define the Cane Corso breed, regardless of coat color.Clearing Up Myths About White Cane CorsosA common myth surrounding white or straw-colored dogs is that they are prone to health issues such as color dilution alopecia or deafness due to their dilute pigment. However, Tasic Zeljko, with over 17 years of breeding Cane Corsos and 10 years focused on the white variant, firmly sets the record straight. “White/straw Cane Corso puppies do not have any health issues related to their color,” he asserts. “Through responsible breeding practices and comprehensive health testing, we ensure that every puppy is as healthy and robust as their standard-colored counterparts.”Maxima Lux Kennel prioritizes the well-being of its dogs, conducting rigorous health screenings to eliminate risks and maintain the breed’s renowned vitality. “The Cane Corso is a naturally strong and resilient breed,” Zeljko adds. “Our straw-colored puppies are no exception—they thrive as loyal companions and protectors, free from the challenges some associate with their unique coat.”Temperament and CharacteristicsThe white Cane Corso shares the same exceptional temperament that makes the breed a favorite among dog owners: intelligence, loyalty, and a protective instinct. Whether in solid black, red, or the rare straw color, Cane Corsos are confident guardians, ideal for families and individuals alike. The straw variant, with its cream color with no mask, is particularly striking, often featuring a blue nose or subtle black accents. Their short, dense coat requires minimal grooming, while their brown eyes exude warmth and alertness.“These dogs are not just beautiful—they’re intelligent and devoted,” says Tasic Zeljko. “Our puppies are raised with love and care, ensuring they’re well-socialized and ready to join their new homes.” From their historical role as straw stack guardians to their modern status as cherished pets, the white Cane Corso embodies the best of the breed.Maxima Lux Kennel: A Decade of ExcellenceSince introducing straw-colored Cane Corsos over 10 years ago, Maxima Lux Kennel has established itself as a leader in breeding rare and healthy Cane Corso puppies. Tasic Zeljko’s passion for the breed, built over 17 years of experience, drives the kennel’s success, blending expertise with a deep respect for the Cane Corso’s heritage. “Our goal is to produce dogs that exceed expectations in health, temperament, and appearance,” he says. “The straw Cane Corso is a shining example of what we can achieve.”Each litter is carefully planned, with an emphasis on quality over quantity. The kennel’s limited number of white/straw Cane Corso puppies ensures that every dog receives individual attention, from birth to placement with their forever families.Comparing Cane Corso ColorsThe Cane Corso breed offers a stunning array of coat colors, from the classic solid black and brindle puppies with brown or red bases to the softer fawn Cane Corso with a black or blue saddle. Rarer shades like isabella fawn and chocolate or liver add variety, but the straw-colored Cane Corso remains the pinnacle of exclusivity. Unlike black brindle or gray Cane variants, the straw coat’s light yellow hue and lack of a mask set it apart, captivating those who value rarity and distinction.Why Choose Maxima Lux Kennel?Maxima Lux Kennel stands out for its unwavering commitment to quality Cane Corso dogs. With over 17 years of breeding experience and a decade specializing in straw-colored puppies, Tasic Zeljko and his team have perfected the art of producing healthy, well-tempered dogs that honor the breed’s legacy. “We don’t just breed dogs—we create lifelong companions,” Zeljko says. “Our white/straw Cane Corsos are a testament to that dedication.”

