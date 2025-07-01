Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Report For M&A, Expansion, And Competitive Benchmarking (2025–2034)

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Size Developed Over The Past Years?

The demineralized bone matrix market size has grown substantially in recent years. In 2024, it was valued at $1.05 billion and is predicted to increase to $1.12 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The historic growth trend can be linked to the increasing incidence of orthopedic injuries, growth in spinal fusion procedures, a rising geriatric population, and a growing preference for allografts, among other factors.

What Does The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Forecast Look Like?

The future outlook of the demineralized bone matrix market size remains promising. It is projected to grow to $1.44 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising healthcare expenditures, and burgeoning awareness among surgeons and patients contribute significantly to the predicted growth trend. Additionally, a stronger focus on orthopedic biologics and the increase in outpatient surgical centers are key factors driving market growth. Major trends for the forecast period include advancements in regenerative medicine, integration of demineralized bone matrix with stem cell therapies, and a shift towards synthetic and hybrid grafts, among others.

What Are The Key Drivers Impacting The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market?

The market is set to be further propelled by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders. These conditions, which affect the musculoskeletal system — including bones, joints, muscles, ligaments, tendons, and nerves — are becoming increasingly common. As the global population ages, incidences of musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, and fractures have risen steeply. Demineralized bone matrix assists in managing these disorders by promoting bone regeneration and healing, reinforcing recovery by providing an osteoinductive scaffold that supports natural bone growth, thus improving surgical outcomes.

Who Are The Key Players In The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market?

Major companies operating in the demineralized bone matrix market include Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Medline Industries LP, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Arthrex Inc., Straumann AG, Globus Medical Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Halma plc, MTF Biologics, Exactech Inc., RTI Surgical, AlloSource, Cerapedics Inc., Keystone Dental Inc., Omnia Medical, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., Hans Biomed Co. Ltd., and Bone Biologics Corp.

What Is The Latest Innovation In The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market?

Major companies in the demineralized bone matrix market are leveraging innovative product development as one of their key growth strategies. Of note is the development of advanced products like 3D-printed bone matrices, which enable patient-specific bone grafts with greater precision, biocompatibility, and regenerative effectiveness.

How Is The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Segmented?

The demineralized bone matrix market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 By Product Type: Gel, Putty, Sponge, Fiber, Paste, Other Product Types

2 By Tissue Source: Allograft, Xenograft

3 By Application: Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Spinal Fusion, Long Bone Procedures, Joint Reconstruction, Other Applications

4 By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Uses

Subsegments include:

1 By Gel: Injectable Gel, Bioactive Gel, Thermosensitive Gel

2 By Putty: Moldable Putty, Radiopaque Putty, Self-Setting Putty

3 By Sponge: Resorbable Sponge, Collagen-Based Sponge, Porous Sponge

4 By Fiber: Mineralized Fiber, Non-Mineralized Fiber, Collagen Fiber Matrix

5 By Paste: Flowable Paste, Adhesive Paste, Viscous Paste

6 By Other Product Types: Sheet Matrix, Strip Matrix, Granules

How Does The Demineralized Bone Matrix Market Perform Across Different Regions?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the demineralized bone matrix market. The forecast period, however, sees Asia-Pacific as the quickest growing region in the market. This report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

