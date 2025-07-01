Sandbank Villas Launches Oceanview Villas and Announces Zubea: Zanzibar’s Newest Luxury Resort

The Oceanview Villa at Sandbank Villas in Zanzibar

Sandbank Villas expands with Oceanview Villas and announces Zubea, a five-star resort set to redefine luxury living in Zanzibar.

With a world-class site and a shared design vision, we believe Sandbank Villas and Zubea will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Zanzibar and beyond.” — Colin Hannan, Principal at Proven Partners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Johari Developers , in partnership with Proven Partners , announces the expansion of the acclaimed Sandbank Villas development with the launch of the Oceanview Villas and the forthcoming Zubea Resort. Situated in the picturesque north-eastern region of Zanzibar, just outside the vibrant tourist hub of Nungwi, this expansion marks a significant milestone in the project's evolution.Following the successful market launch of the Beachfront Villas—comprising a mix of three and five-bedroom residences directly on the shoreline, all of which are now fully reserved—the next phase introduces 12 Oceanview Villas. Perched above the original beachfront homes, these two-bedroom villas offer panoramic views of the Indian Ocean, blending contemporary design with the natural beauty of the surroundings. Each villa offers 325m² of indoor and outdoor living space, with panoramic views of Zanzibar’s turquoise waters from the main floor and a private pool garden below. The master bedroom offers ocean views and an expansive outdoor shower garden, while the living spaces extend into a landscaped inner courtyard with lounging and dining areas. Sales for the Oceanview Villas are already underway, with seven of the twelve units reserved during the pre-launch phase.The expansion also marks the debut of Zubea, an independently branded five-star resort that will anchor the Sandbank Villas community. Zubea will provide a boutique resort experience for all guests and owners at Sandbank Villas, while also offering extensive property management services for Sandbank Villa owners. The resort encompasses 30 private pool villas, each built into the hillside and offering exceptional views. Each villa will feature a private pool, outdoor bathing deck, and open-air shower—designed to immerse guests in the natural surroundings. Beachfront dining at Cheche restaurant will offer fresh grilled seafood in a waterfront setting, while guests will also benefit from Uhai spa and wellness centre, which includes a gym with sea views. The resort is slated to open in mid-2027, promising guests a seamless blend of luxury, wellness, and authentic Zanzibari hospitality.The architectural vision for both the Oceanview Villas and Zubea Resort is led by esteemed architect Rob Steul, known for his work on prominent projects such as The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square and the Four Seasons at 10 Trinity Square. Interior design is curated by Leonardo Biagioni, whose firm, Seaspace Homes, has garnered acclaim for its sophisticated and culturally resonant spaces."The expansion of Sandbank Villas with the Oceanview Villas collection and the introduction of Zubea Resort represent our commitment to delivering exceptional living and hospitality experiences in Zanzibar," said Imran Gohar, Managing Director at Johari Developers. "We are proud to be at the forefront of the destination’s growth, and we have been delighted with the incredible market response to the project to date.”“Proven Partners is proud to collaborate with Johari Developers on this landmark project,” said Colin Hannan, Principal at Proven Partners. “With an extraordinary beachfront site and a shared commitment to design excellence, we believe Sandbank Villas and Zubea will define a new benchmark for luxury living in one of Africa’s most exciting destinations.”For more information about the Oceanview Villas, Zubea Resort, and to register your interest, please visit www.sandbankvillas.com

