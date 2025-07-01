The Yardery and Runway to Hope Announce Summer Partnership to Support Local Children Battling Pediatric Cancer

Guests can enjoy yard games like cornhole while dining outdoors at The Yardery, where fun and community come together for a cause.

The Yardery teams up with Runway to Hope this summer. Guests can donate $3, $5 or $10 to support local families battling pediatric cancer.

At The Yardery, we’re all about creating a space where families & friends can come together. This partnership...gives guests a chance to enjoy time together & give back to families who need it most.” — Suzanne Bonham, Founder & CEO

MOUNT DORA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, The Yardery is teaming up with Runway to Hope , a Central Florida nonprofit devoted to supporting children and families facing pediatric cancer, for a meaningful in-store fundraising campaign. From July 1 through August 31, guests will have the chance to give back by participating in “Add Hope to Your Tab,” a seasonal initiative designed to turn everyday dining into an opportunity to make a real impact.As part of the giveback, guests will be invited to add a donation of $3, $5, or $10 to their final check during any visit to The Yardery. 100% of these contributions will go directly to Runway to Hope, helping the organization provide vital resources such as direct emergency financial assistance and emotional support as well as the development of treatment options at our three Central Florida children’s hospitals for local children and families navigating the difficult journey of pediatric cancer.In addition to guest donations, The Yardery will also contribute $1 from every kids’ meal entrée sold between July 1 and August 31. With a strong focus on family, community, and connection, The Yardery is making it easy for guests to support a meaningful cause simply by enjoying a meal together.“At The Yardery, we’re all about creating a space where families and friends can come together,” said Suzanne Bonham, Founder & CEO of The Yardery. “This partnership with Runway to Hope is a natural extension of that. It gives our guests a chance to not only enjoy time together, but also to give back and bring a little extra hope to families who need it most.”Runway to Hope, based in Central Florida, is a nonprofit organization that exists to support families battling pediatric cancer by providing direct emergency financial assistance and access to vital services and programs. With thousands of children facing pediatric cancer diagnoses each year, the organization serves as a critical lifeline for families across the region.“We are incredibly grateful for the generous support from The Yardery and their commitment to giving back through this meaningful partnership.” said Laura Lockner, Executive Director of Runway to Hope. “At Runway to Hope, our mission is to provide hope and direct support to families in Central Florida battling pediatric cancer. Every dollar raised through this initiative helps us fund critical financial assistance, family programming, and emergency support that eases the burden these families face daily. Partnerships like this are not only vital to sustaining our mission, but they also shine a light on the power of community coming together to make a real difference.”The partnership reflects a shared mission to build stronger, more supportive communities through local collaboration. Guests who visit The Yardery this July and August won’t just enjoy great food, drinks, and atmosphere, they’ll also play an active role in lifting up Central Florida families during some of their most challenging times.The Yardery encourages the community to participate in the campaign by dining in, spreading the word, and sharing moments on social media using the hashtag #AddHopeToYourTab.---About The Yardery: The Yardery is an outdoor dining destination where guests are invited to Eat, Drink, and Play in the Yard. With locations in Sanford and Mount Dora, and new spots coming soon to New Smyrna Beach and Wildwood, The Yardery offers elevated backyard fare, craft cocktails, and a nostalgic, family-friendly atmosphere. Designed for gathering, the space features yard games like cornhole, foosball, and giant Connect Four, making it a place where kids can play, adults can relax, and everyone can enjoy the moment together.About Runway to Hope: Runway to Hope is a Central Florida-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting children with pediatric cancer and their families. The organization provides direct financial assistance, wellness services, and funds for innovative treatment and research at three local children’s hospitals. Founded in 2010 by Mark and Josie NeJame, Runway to Hope works to ensure no child fights cancer alone.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.