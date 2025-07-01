Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus Offers Advanced Shoulder Surgery Solutions in Austin with Cutting-Edge Arthrex® Technology

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patients suffering from shoulder injuries or chronic joint pain in Central Texas now have access to some of the most advanced surgical treatments available, thanks to Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus, a board-certified shoulder surgeon in Austin. Practicing at Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics, Dr. Burrus specializes in arthroscopic and open shoulder surgeries, offering personalized solutions for a wide range of conditions, from rotator cuff tears to severe arthritis.With a commitment to delivering high-performance care using the latest orthopedic technology, Dr. Burrus utilizes an array of state-of-the-art Arthrexsystems to restore function and relieve pain for his patients.Innovative Shoulder Treatments Offered by Dr. BurrusDr. Burrus provides a wide spectrum of surgical procedures designed to treat shoulder instability, tendon damage, and degenerative joint conditions. These include:Biceps Tenodesis using the BicepsButton™ Kit: A minimally invasive procedure that reattaches the biceps tendon to relieve pain and restore strength for patients suffering from biceps tendonitis or SLAP lesions.Rotator Cuff Repair with ArthrexSpeedBridge™: A strong, knotless double-row repair technique designed to maximize healing potential and improve shoulder function for patients with rotator cuff tears.Total Shoulder Replacement using the ArthrexUnivers™ II System: A modern anatomical replacement that mimics the natural shoulder joint, ideal for patients with advanced arthritis or joint damage.Reverse Total Shoulder Replacement with the Univers Revers™ System: An innovative approach for patients with massive rotator cuff tears or complex arthritis. This technique provides joint stability and pain relief when traditional replacements are not viable.Knotless SutureTakInstability Repair: A technique that allows for precise arthroscopic shoulder stabilization to treat labral tears, recurrent dislocations, and instability, especially in young or athletic patients.As a shoulder surgeon Austin patients trust, Dr. Burrus blends technical expertise with compassionate care to guide patients through every step, from diagnosis to rehabilitation.Expert Knee and Ankle Orthopedic Care in Central TexasIn addition to his leadership in shoulder surgery, Dr. M. Tyrrell Burrus is highly regarded for his skill in treating complex knee and ankle conditions. As a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon, he offers both arthroscopic and open procedures to address a wide range of injuries and degenerative disorders affecting the lower extremities.Dr. Burrus provides expert care for:Meniscus tearsACL and multi-ligament injuriesKnee cartilage restorationPatellar instabilityKnee dislocationAnkle sprains and chronic instabilityAchilles tendonitisAnkle cartilage damageFor patients with advanced joint deterioration or traumatic injury, Dr. Burrus performs knee reconstructions, osteotomies, and ankle procedures tailored to restore alignment, stability, and function. He works closely with each patient to develop a personalized surgical or non-surgical plan, ensuring a safe return to daily life, sports, or work activities.About Dr. M. Tyrrell BurrusDr. M. Tyrrell Burrus is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with expertise in arthroscopic and open shoulder and knee surgery. He has a particular interest in complex reconstructions and joint replacement procedures, focusing on helping active individuals return to the activities they love. He treats patients in Austin and surrounding communities. Patients know him for delivering evidence-based, patient-focused care.

