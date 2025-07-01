Travel Advisory: RIDOT Closing Two Bridges in Foster for Reconstruction Starting July 11

Starting, Friday night, July 11 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will begin work on the first of two bridges along rural roads in Foster. Both bridges will be closed for approximately 90 days while they are demolished and replaced.

The bridges carry a very low volume of cars, less than 100 vehicles per day, and serve to access a limited number of residential properties.

The first closure on July 11 affects the Rams Tail Road Bridge, which carries Rams Tail Road over Ponaganset Brook, between Route 6 (Danielson Pike) and Central Pike. The bridge was built in 1955 and is one rating point away from being classified as structurally deficient. During its closure, drivers will follow a detour using Route 102 (Chopmist Hill Road).

The second closure begins Friday night, July 18 and affects the Mill Road Bridge, which carries Mill Road over Hemlock Brook, between Route 102 (Foster Center Road) and Wright Lane. The bridge was built in 1950 and is classified as structurally deficient. During its closure, motorists can detour using Route 102, Kate Randall Road and Central Pike.

For both locations, local traffic will be permitted on either side of the closed bridges.

RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to replace these structures as quickly as possible. The $13.4 million project also includes work to replace the Moosup Valley Road Bridge in Foster. RIDOT began work on that bridge last October and this August will shift traffic to finish replacing it. The temporary traffic signal controlling the single-lane alternating traffic pattern will remain in place until the Moosup Valley Road Bridge is finished by next summer.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The replacement of these bridges in Foster is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.