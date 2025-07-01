Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Forecast To Reach $16.45 Billion By 2029 With 14.9% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The continuous glucose monitoring market has experienced significant growth in recent years, and is set to continue this upward trajectory. According to the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2025, the market size is expected to increase from $8.2 billion in 2024 to $9.44 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.2%. With these encouraging figures and trends, there has never been a better time to delve into the data.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Size?

By the time 2029 rolls around, the continuous glucose monitoring market size is predicted to have surged to $16.45 billion. This growth, at a CAGR of 14.9%, is largely due to the ongoing shift toward personalized and precision medicine. Furthermore, the adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring continues to rise, along with a greater focus on preventive healthcare and early diagnosis of health conditions. Other emerging trends contributing to the forecasted growth include technology miniaturization for implantable devices, developing closed-loop insulin delivery systems, integration into electronic health records, and the integration of glucose monitoring with fitness trackers and smartwatches.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market?

The acceleration in the continuous glucose monitoring market can be primarily attributed to a number of key factors. Not only is there a rising prevalence of diabetes worldwide, but there is also a growing awareness around effective management of the condition. Furthermore, the demand for real-time glucose monitoring is steadily increasing, alongside a growing adoption of minimally invasive technologies. All these elements combined with a rise in healthcare expenditure in developed countries has spurred on the swift growth of this market.

One cannot discuss the rise of the continuous glucose monitoring market without addressing the unnerving increase in diabetes cases worldwide. Diabetes can lead to high levels of sugar glucose in the blood, either due to the body not producing enough insulin, or because the insulin that is produced cannot be used effectively. Unhealthy diets, rife with sugars, fats, and processed foods, can contribute to obesity and impaired insulin function, both of which can lead to diabetes. However, continuous glucose monitoring can provide real-time blood sugar trends, enabling those with diabetes to maintain better glucose control through strategic decisions related to diet, medication, and activity.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market?

On the front line of the continuous glucose monitoring market are several key industry players, including: Roche Diabetes Care, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Dexcom Inc., Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Ypsomed AG, Nova Biomedical, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Zillion Technologies Inc., Bionime Corporation, Biolinq Inc., Beta Bionics Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l, Senseonics Holdings Inc., Medtrum Technologies Inc., and Nemaura Medical Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market?

These continuous glucose monitoring market industry leaders are driving innovation with their development of cutting-edge products such as sensor-based glucose monitors, designed to enhance accuracy, provide real-time tracking, and improve patient convenience. For instance, US-based healthcare company DexCom Inc., launched Stelo in August 2024. This was the first over-the-counter OTC continuous glucose monitor CGM designed specifically for adults who do not use insulin.

How Is The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Segmented?

Looking at the market's segmentation, the continuous glucose monitoring market is divided by component into transmitters, sensors, and receivers; by age group: into adults and children; by end use into hospitals, home care settings, diagnostic centers and clinics, among other end uses. More specifically, within these segments, transmitters are further divided into reusable, disposable and rechargeable transmitters; sensors are categorized as implantable, transcutaneous, disposable and real-time sensors; and receivers are divided into standalone, integrated and wearable display devices.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market?

In terms of geographical representation, North America held the largest continuous glucose monitoring market share in 2024. The fastest growth is expected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions covered in the continuous glucose monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

