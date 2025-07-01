Connected Medical Device Global Market Booms, Estimated At $56.74 Billion By 2025

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the connected medical device market size has grown by leaps and bounds. The market worth stood at $48.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to catapult to $56.74 billion in 2025, thanks to an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.1%. This growth is linked to several key factors, including an increase in chronic diseases, a globally aging population, the fast-growing demand for remote patient monitoring, a rise in wearable health devices adoption, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Connected Medical Device Market Size?

Moving forward, exciting times for the connected medical device market are on the horizon. With the market size set to rocket to a staggering $101.84 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.7%, there's rapid growth on the cards. The rise is backed by the growing awareness about health and fitness, an upsurge in cardiovascular diseases, mounting need for real-time health data analytics, government initiatives to promote digital health, and an increase in smartphone penetration. In the forecast period, advancements in wireless communication technologies and the integration of AI and machine learning in medical devices will also make headlines. Simultaneously, demands for cost-effective healthcare solutions, strides in sensor technology, and enhanced data security and privacy measures will further propel market growth.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Connected Medical Device Market?

One key avenue contributing to the growing connected medical device market size is the rise of telemedicine services. Telemedicine – the use of technology for distant medical care and consultation, negating in-person visits – has seen demand skyrocket in recent years. It offers convenient access to healthcare, allowing patients to consult doctors right from their homes, saving great amounts of time and travel efforts. This rise in telemedicine services aligns perfectly with the demand for connected medical devices. Telemedicine aids remote patient monitoring, requiring real-time data transmission from patients to healthcare providers, ensuring accurate diagnosis and timely intervention without in-person visits. A case in point is Rock Health survey data from February 2023. The survey of 8,014 respondents conducted from July to August 2022 showed that 80% of participants had used telemedicine at least once during the survey year – an 8% increase from the previous year's 72%. Thus, the rise of telemedicine services will be a key driver for the growth of the connected medical device market.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Connected Medical Device Market?

Major industry players contributing to the connected medical device market include Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson And Johnson, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG And Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., 3M Health Care, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Olympus Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Smith And Nephew plc, Garmin Ltd., Resmed Inc., Omron Healthcare Inc., Epitel Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Connected Medical Device Market?

Leading organizations in this space are channeling their efforts into advanced solutions, like AI-powered platforms, to create bespoke user experiences by real-time adapting to individual behaviors and preferences. As an example, in October 2023, US-based technology company ZS launched the ZAIDYN Connected Health solution. This unique system delivers trusted, AI-powered insights to help pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and payers address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes.

How Is The Connected Medical Device Market Segmented?

As for the connected medical device market segmentation, the connected medical device market in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Product Type: Wearable Devices, Implantable Devices, Stationary Devices

2 By Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Cellular, Other Connectivity Technologies

3 By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Telemedicine, Clinical Decision Support, Chronic Disease Management, Fitness And Wellness, Other Applications

4 By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Long-Term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

What Are The Regional Insights In The Connected Medical Device Market?

Understandably, the biggest player in the connected medical device market in 2024 was North America. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The connected medical device market report covers diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

