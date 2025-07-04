K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties Celebrate Independence Day

Private Real Estate Investment Group Based in Los Angeles Michael Kadisha Beautiful, newly remodeled apartments at affordable rates. Nathan Kadisha

Investing in Affordable Housing and Standing with Immigrant Families - Real Estate Leaders Prioritize Stability, Security, & Community as Foundations of Freedom

Our mission has always been about creating opportunity. We’re proud to work alongside organizations that make it possible for more Los Angeles residents to go from uncertainty to stability” — Michael Kadisha

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K3 Holdings , a privately held real estate investment firm with extensive holdings throughout the United States and Alpine LA Properties , a leasing company providing newly remodeled apartments at affordable prices are reflecting on the deeper meaning of Independence Day, and the role safe, affordable housing plays in securing the promise of freedom for all.In the last year, the companies have expanded their investment in building improvements, completing energy-efficient upgrades across their Los Angeles portfolio. From new appliances to modernized electrical systems, these upgrades are part of a broader commitment to making homes healthier, safer, and more affordable for working families.“Housing is about more than four walls and a roof, it’s about security, dignity, and a real chance to thrive,” said Nathan Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings. “When families can afford to live in clean, stable homes, it transforms their future and strengthens the community around them.”K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties have also deepened their partnership with local nonprofits, to help place veterans, seniors, and wildfire-displaced residents into permanent housing. These collaborations ensure that some of Los Angeles’ most vulnerable neighbors don’t just get off the streets, they get the support they need to rebuild their lives.“Our mission has always been about creating opportunity,” said Michael Kadisha, Principal of K3 Holdings. “We’re proud to work alongside organizations that make it possible for more Los Angeles residents to go from uncertainty to stability, from crisis to independence.”As immigration enforcement actions intensify across Southern California, K3 and Alpine are also expressing strong support for the immigrant families who call Los Angeles home. In recent weeks, ICE activity has left many longtime residents feeling uncertain and unsafe, even in the communities they’ve helped build.“Freedom means nothing if you’re afraid to answer your door,” said Nathan Kadisha. “So many of our neighbors have lived, worked, and contributed to this city for decades. We believe in upholding the law, but also in treating every person with respect and humanity.”For K3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties, Independence Day is a reminder that the ideals of 1776 must continue to evolve to meet the needs of today. That means standing for justice, building with compassion, and ensuring that every person, regardless of background, has a chance to live freely and securely.“As we celebrate this holiday with fireworks and family, we’re reminded that real independence starts at home,” added Michael Kadisha. “We remain committed to making sure that home is within reach for our entire community.”###Please visit: www.k3holdings.com About K3 Holdings and Alpine LA PropertiesK3 Holdings and Alpine LA Properties are committed to creating strong, vibrant communities through thoughtful property management and a focus on fostering neighborly connections. By hosting community events and providing quality living spaces, we strive to make our neighborhoods places where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.###For more information or to schedule an interview with a K3 spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com.

