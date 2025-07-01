Crab Island Journeys Celebrating 4th of July with Special Night Cruise to Watch Fireworks in Destin Harbor

Crab Island Journeys' Logo.

Crab Island Journeys is offering its first ever night cruise to watch the fireworks show in Destin Harbor on the 4th of July.

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crab Island Journeys, a local favorite for Crab Island tiki boat tours, is offering its first night cruise to see the fireworks in Destin Harbor on July 4th, 2025. The team at Crab Island Journeys is excited to celebrate the holiday with this special cruise. They are located at 10 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW, Fort Walton, FL 32548.

The Crab Island Journeys team invites guests to join them aboard one of their tiki boats on July 4th for an unforgettable night on the water. The cruise will start at 8 PM and last until the fireworks at Destin Harbor are complete. Space is limited, so the team encourages any interested parties to make reservations early to enjoy Independence Day with an ocean breeze and a perfect view of the fireworks show.

“We’re trying something new with this first-ever night cruise for the 4th!” shared Robert Slye, Owner of Crab Island Journeys. “We’re excited to offer this experience and look forward to spending the evening celebrating with our guests.”

With spacious tiki-themed cruises that can accommodate up to 30 passengers, Crab Island Journeys is a go-to for private cruises to Crab Island. The team provides a unique way to experience the beautiful Emerald Coast. Each cruise is made to be customizable for all occasions, like bachelorette parties, corporate team buildings, or family get-togethers.

Crab Island Journeys stocks each party boat with an ice-filled cooler that guests are encouraged to fill with their favorite beverages and snacks, and each cruise is equipped with a sound system, comfortable seating, and an expert captain, so each guest can fully enjoy themselves while on the water.

To make a reservation for the 4th of July night cruise or to learn more about Crab Island Journeys, call (850) 888-0023 or visit their website at www.crabislandjourneys.com.

About Crab Island Journeys

Crab Island Journeys specializes in tiki-themed cruises that are captained for guests’ safety and customizable for every occasion. The crew is available for private group tours on a party boat to Crab Island for an unforgettable experience on the Emerald Coast.

