VitalPBX and Kolmisoft Announce Strategic Integration to Supercharge VoIP Services with Advanced Routing and Billing

VitalPBX integrates with Kolmisoft's MOR Softswitch, creating a powerful solution for VoIP providers to manage advanced call routing and carrier-grade billing.

The synergy between MOR and VitalPBX helps us deploy scalable and efficient VoIP solutions for our clients, handling backend routing and billing while simplifying daily PBX operations.” — Rodrigo Cuadra, VitalPBX CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VitalPBX, a leading provider of feature-rich IP PBX solutions, today announced a powerful integration with Kolmisoft's MOR (Manager of Operations and Rerouting) Softswitch.

This strategic collaboration creates a comprehensive, carrier-grade solution for VoIP service providers, enabling sophisticated inbound DID routing and meticulous, profit-driven outgoing call billing. The integration empowers providers to streamline operations, enhance service offerings, and significantly boost profitability by combining the user-friendly PBX management of VitalPBX with the robust billing and routing engine of MOR.

A Synergistic Solution for the Modern Telecom Landscape

In the highly competitive modern telecommunications landscape, flexibility, reliability, and transparency are paramount. Businesses and end-users demand crystal-clear call quality, uninterrupted service, and easily understandable billing. The integration of VitalPBX and MOR Softswitch directly addresses these needs, creating a synergistic solution that leverages the strengths of both platforms.

VitalPBX excels in providing a modern, intuitive interface for managing daily PBX operations such as extensions, call queues, IVRs, and time conditions. Meanwhile, MOR offers a sophisticated billing and routing engine that supports various models, including prepaid and postpaid, Least Cost Routing (LCR), and quality-based routing, ensuring optimal call paths and maximized profit margins. This powerful combination allows VoIP providers to meet and exceed the evolving expectations of their clients, delivering a superior and fully managed communications experience.

"The synergy between VitalPBX and MOR Softswitch represents a pivotal advancement for the VoIP industry," said Rodrigo Cuadra, spokesperson for VitalPBX. "We are creating an ecosystem where a feature-rich PBX and a comprehensive billing and routing engine work in perfect harmony. This integration is not merely about connecting two systems; it is about forging a singular, powerful solution that addresses the most critical operational challenges faced by VoIP providers today. Our clients can now manage the user-facing aspects of call distribution with the simplicity of VitalPBX while handling complex backend carrier routing, billing, and DID control with the power of MOR. This allows them to build scalable, trackable, and fully billable infrastructures, giving them a significant competitive edge in the market."

Unlocking Advanced Capabilities for Inbound and Outbound Calls

Centralized Inbound DID Management

The integration provides a robust framework for managing both inbound and outbound communications with unparalleled precision. For inbound calls, MOR can act as the primary handler and a central management platform for Direct Inward Dialing (DID) numbers. It can manage a vast inventory of DIDs, apply pre-authentication and pre-routing logic based on time-of-day or specific provider rates, and then seamlessly forward the calls to the appropriate VitalPBX instance, extension, IVR, or call queue.

This centralized DID management is especially beneficial for providers managing multiple VitalPBX deployments, offering a unified point of control and simplifying scalability. The ability for MOR to perform these checks before a call even reaches VitalPBX ensures efficient call handling and a smoother end-user experience.

Precision Billing and Profit Optimization

On the outbound side, the integration revolutionizes billing. While VitalPBX adeptly handles call origination and PBX features, MOR Softswitch excels at the intricate task of rating, billing, and invoicing. Accurate and flexible billing is the lifeblood of any VoIP service provider, and MOR's sophisticated engine provides the necessary tools for financial success.

It supports complex rate plans, prepaid and postpaid accounts, comprehensive invoicing, and integration with payment gateways. Furthermore, its LCR capabilities, which also consider factors like quality and profit margins, ensure that every call is routed in the most economically advantageous way. This meticulous approach to billing minimizes revenue leakage and provides the detailed financial oversight necessary for sustainable growth.

Streamlined Technical Implementation

The technical implementation of this integration is designed to be straightforward, allowing providers to get up and running quickly. The process involves configuring a SIP trunk from VitalPBX to the MOR Softswitch. For inbound call routing, a provider reserves a DID in MOR and assigns it to the trunk pointing to VitalPBX. Within VitalPBX, a corresponding inbound route is created to direct the call to the desired destination, such as a specific extension.

For outbound calls, the process involves setting up an extension in VitalPBX, creating a user device in MOR to act as the trunk, and then establishing the SIP trunk from VitalPBX to MOR. Finally, an outbound route is configured in VitalPBX to direct all external calls through the MOR trunk, ensuring every call is accurately tracked and billed by the MOR system. This clear, step-by-step process ensures a reliable and secure connection between the two platforms.

A Strategic Advantage for Scalability and Profitability

The strategic advantages of adopting this integrated solution are substantial. VoIP providers can achieve a level of centralized control that was previously difficult to attain. By using MOR as a unified point for billing and high-level routing across multiple VitalPBX deployments, providers can scale their operations efficiently without adding significant administrative overhead.

This centralized model enhances profitability by ensuring optimized call routing and preventing revenue loss. The result is a more robust, scalable, and efficient VoIP solution that can readily adapt to the growing demands of clients, from small businesses to large enterprises. This integration empowers providers to move beyond basic telephony and offer advanced, value-added services backed by a reliable and professional-grade infrastructure.

About VitalPBX

VitalPBX is a leading provider of advanced, feature-rich IP PBX systems designed to meet the diverse communication needs of modern businesses. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and powerful functionalities, VitalPBX offers a range of solutions, including multi-tenant PBX, call center suites, and mobile connectivity options.

Trusted by public sector institutions, enterprises, call centers, and educational institutions globally, VitalPBX is committed to delivering scalable, secure, and reliable communications platforms that drive business success and collaboration.

