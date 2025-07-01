3-D printers coming to Hartselle schools with help from $50,000 grant

MONTGOMERY— Students in the Hartselle city school system will soon have access to state-of-the-art equipment to prepare them for careers of the future with the help of a $50,000 grant announced by Gov. Robert Bentley.

The Appalachian Regional Commission grant will enable the school system to purchase 15 3-D printers. Math teachers throughout the school system will incorporate 3-D design and printing into their curriculum to enhance students’ knowledge of basic math, geometry and trigonometry. Knowledge of the emerging technology is desired by area manufacturing employers and will enhance students’ qualifications for future jobs in the aerospace, advanced manufacturing and other high-tech industries, school system officials said.

“The skills and knowledge learned in high school serve as a strong foundation for future success in college and in a career,” Bentley said. “With the addition of this new equipment, the Hartselle school system will help more students obtain skills needed to succeed in future jobs.”

The school system will partner with area employers to train teachers on how to use the 3-D printers. The system is contributing matching funds of $50,000 toward the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs manages the ARC program in Alabama and is administering the grant. ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

“Having a workforce that is career-ready is important for the long-term success of Alabama’s economy,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I am pleased that ADECA’s partnership with the ARC will help more students in Hartselle begin learning the technical skills needed by employers in the aerospace and advanced manufacturing industries.”

The ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties, including 37 in Alabama, across the Appalachian Region. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

Bentley notified Superintendent Paul Wilson that the grant had been approved.

