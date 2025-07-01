Gov. Bentley awards grant for advocate to assist abuse victims in Cullman, Winston counties

MONTGOMERY— Victims of domestic violence in Cullman and Winston counties will have access to specialized care and assistance with the help of a $10,238 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

The grant will help Victim Services of Cullman continue offering the services of a victim advocate who provides support and other important assistance to victims and their families.

“Compassionate, professional assistance goes a long way in helping victims to overcome the devastating effects of abuse,” Bentley said. “I commend Victim Services for the compassionate care they give to those survivors of abuse at a time they need it the most.”

Established in 1991, the organization also offers emergency shelter, counseling and a 24-hour emergency hotline. Through educational programs, Victim Services strives to make communities aware of the effects of domestic violence and sexual assault and teaches ways to prevent abuse.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“ADECA’s partnership with Victim Services ensures that domestic violence survivors have a helping hand and support in difficult times,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “I join with Governor Bentley in commending the volunteers and staff of this organization for their dedication and attention.”

ADECA administers an array of programs supporting law enforcement and traffic safety, economic development, energy conservation, water resource management and recreation development.

Bentley notified Tommie Sanders, president of the organization’s board, that he had approved the grant.

In addition to grant funds, Victim Services depends on individual, private donations to ensure a full range of services is always available to victims.

