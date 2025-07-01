Gov. Bentley awards grant for support services to sexual assault victims in Russell County

MONTGOMERY— A Phenix City-based nonprofit organization will continue assisting sexual assault victims in Russell County with help from an $8,018 grant awarded by Gov. Robert Bentley.

Crisis Center of Russell County will provide a 24-hour emergency hotline, counseling, transportation, clothing and other essential services to victims through its Rape Crisis Response Center.

“Free, professional help is available locally to victims of sexual assault 24 hours a day thanks to the efforts of the Crisis Center of Russell County,” Bentley said. “I commend the staff of the center for their dedication to helping victims of this terrible crime.”

The organization also provides education and outreach efforts to make the community more aware of the dynamics of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department.

“ADECA partners with the Crisis Center of Russell County and likeminded nonprofit organizations all around the state to help survivors of abuse,” ADECA Director Jim Byard Jr. said. “These centers provide vital professional assistance to help their clients take the first steps toward recovery.”

Bentley notified Dr. Stephen Cooper, president of the center’s board, that the grant had been approved.

