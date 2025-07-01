Gov. Ivey awards grant to expand health-care training program in Franklin County

MONTGOMERY— A $43,400 grant announced by Gov. Kay Ivey will help Franklin County high school students learn the skills needed for jobs in the health-care industry.

The grant will enable the county school system to purchase the equipment and supplies needed expand a patient care technician training program to Belgreen High School. The new program will mirror a program started by the school system at Red Bay High School and will serve 20 students per year.

“Through this training program, the Franklin County school system is helping students create a strong foundation for a strong future,” Ivey said. “I am pleased that this grant will help further that foundation by equipping students for jobs as patient care technicians in the area’s growing health care industry.”

Students will learn basic skills including how to take vital signs, laboratory procedures and how to care for patients in a hospital setting. After completing the program, the students will take an exam to earn their patient care technician certification which will qualify them for jobs in the industry.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers the ARC program in Alabama. Thirty-seven counties in Alabama are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia.

“As a former educator, Gov. Ivey understands the value of having the proper tools to help students learn new skills that will serve them well into the future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This partnership is bringing those tools to help students at Belgreen High School develop the skills needed to earn a living in the health care industry.”

Ivey notified Superintendent Greg Hamilton that the grant had been approved. Local matching funds of $18,600 will supplement the grant.

