Gov. Ivey to assist Bullock County Sheriff’s Department with equipment purchase

MONTGOMERY—Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $24,141 grant to help the Bullock County Commission purchase new and upgraded equipment for the county Sheriff’s Department.

The county will purchase patrol laptop computers, ballistic vests and new duty weapons for deputies.

“Up-to-date equipment helps keep our law enforcement officers safe and allows them to serve the public even more effectively,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to provide these grant funds to ensure that the deputies of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Department have access to updated equipment that will help them as they perform their public safety duties.”

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Justice Department. ADECA manages a wide array of programs that support law enforcement and traffic safety, energy conservation, water resource management, economic development and recreation.

Ivey notified Theresa Daniel, Bullock County Commission chairperson, that she had approved the grant.

