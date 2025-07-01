Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp Represents Chesapeake Family in High-Profile Funeral Home Liability Case

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp, a leading Virginia Beach personal injury law firm, is currently representing a devastated Chesapeake family in a prominent funeral home liability case. The case involves allegations of gross negligence and emotional distress after a funeral home's mishandling of a deceased loved one's body.The tragic incident occurred when Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home presented the deceased, Torreon Williams, to his family with his face, nose, and mouth infested with maggots. This shocking discovery during the funeral ceremony has left the family traumatized, seeking justice for what they describe as a profoundly disturbing experience.Kevin Sharp, partner at Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp, along with firm attorney Andrew Stover, represent the Chesapeake, Virginia family. Attorney Sharp expressed profound dismay at the funeral home's conduct, "What Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home has done to Torreon Williams’ family, especially his mother, Tabitha, is nothing short of shocking, deeply disturbing, and absolutely heartbreaking. Hollomon-Brown was entrusted with the responsibility of providing this young man a dignified viewing – one that would allow his family to mourn his passing with grace and respect. Instead, Hollomon-Brown subjected them to an unimaginable horror – an experience so traumatic it continues to haunt them to this day."The lawsuit, filed on behalf of the family, alleges several instances of negligence against the defendant funeral homes, including failure to properly preserve and handle the deceased’s body, failure to maintain a properly sealed refrigeration environment, and neglect in maintaining a clean, insect-free facility.In response to media inquiries, Mr. Sharp directed attention to the filed complaint , highlighting the serious nature of the allegations and the family’s quest for justice amidst their grief.About Shapiro, Washburn & SharpShapiro, Washburn & Sharp has been serving clients in Virginia for over four decades, specializing in personal injury law. With a track record of securing over $100 million in settlements and verdicts, the firm is recognized as a top-tier legal advocate for those injured due to negligence. Named consistently as a “Best Law Firm” in personal injury, the attorneys at Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp remain committed to fighting for full compensation for their clients.For more information or to schedule a free and confidential case evaluation, contact Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp at (757) 321-3983 or visit www.hsinjurylaw.com

