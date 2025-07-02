Cuban Artist Saul Sam Ignites Pop Scene With Glamorous New Single 'Catch Me On Fire'

Inspired by Paris Hilton, the rising artist blends bold energy and emotional storytelling to reshape the sound of alternative pop

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuban artist Saul Sam steps into the spotlight with a striking new single, “Catch Me On Fire,” a vibrant entry into the world of alternative pop that balances raw emotion with undeniable glamor.With his Cuban heritage deeply embedded in his identity, Saul Sam brings a refreshing voice to the genre. His latest release showcases a unique sound that’s both edgy and elegant, echoing influences from early 2000s pop culture icons.“Being Cuban isn’t just where I’m from, it’s how I move, how I feel, and how I create,” Saul shares. “It’s in the rhythm and the fire I bring to everything.”Inspired by Paris Hilton, Saul sees the cultural icon as more than a muse. “Paris Hilton has always been my biggest inspiration. She taught me that being bold, beautiful, and authentic is a form of power,” he says.“Catch Me On Fire” reflects that ethos with shimmering production, magnetic melodies, and lyrics that explore both vulnerability and strength. The single captures the tension between heartbreak and empowerment, a duality that Saul commands with ease.As renewed buzz surrounds Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, Saul sees a shift in pop culture — and an opportunity for artists who blend identity, glamor, and emotional depth to redefine the genre.The release marks a new chapter for Saul Sam, whose fearless vision and presence are positioning him as one to watch in the alternative pop space.“Catch Me On Fire” is now streaming on all major platforms.Contact InformationContact Name: Saul SamArtist Name: Saul SamEmail: contactme@samsaul.comPhone: +1 (813) 230-4308Address: 14859 SW 9th Lane, Miami, FL 33194Website: https://saulsam.com

