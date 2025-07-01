Cordisco & Saile Launches 'The Injury Pros' Podcast: Real Talk for Real People Facing Injuries

The Injury Pros Podcast from Cordisco & Saile

A new podcast series breaking down complex legal issues for injury victims and attorneys alike, hosted by trusted Pennsylvania trial lawyers.

Whether you’re trying to understand your own case or just want to hear how real lawyers think and work, we’re pulling back the curtain.” — Michael Saile, Jr.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cordisco & Saile , a leading personal injury law firm serving Pennsylvania, is proud to announce the launch of The Injury Pros Podcast. This powerful new audio and video series delivers candid, compassionate, and clear insights into the world of personal injury law.Designed to speak directly to injury victims and fellow attorneys, The Injury Pros Podcast offers a rare combination of plain-language legal guidance, real courtroom stories, expert interviews, and practical advice that puts the legal industry in human terms.Hosted by Cordisco & Saile attorneys Michael Saile, Jr. , Steven DeBonis, and Todd Sailer, the podcast features guests from across the legal, medical, and insurance landscapes. Topics span the real-life impact of car and motorcycle accidents, brain injuries, and complex insurance claims, to strategic discussions on mass tort litigation, changes in safety laws, and professional insights from the firm’s own high-stakes cases.“Most people don’t know what to do after an accident until it’s too late,” said Michael Saile, Jr., Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Cordisco & Saile. “We created The Injury Pros to bridge that knowledge gap when people need it most.”The first six episodes of The Injury Pros are now available to watch on YouTube or listen on every major podcast network including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Titles include:• Michael Saile, Jr. on Building a Firm That Fights for the Injured• Steven DeBonis on How Your Auto Policy May Be "Trash" (and How to Fix It)• Winning the "Toughest" Injury Cases with Mike Saile & Todd Sailer• The "Waiting" Game: Why Personal Injury Cases Drag On with Steven DeBonis• From Good to Great: Three Difference Makers for Injury Law Firms with Michael Saile, Jr.• Trial by Fire: How Rugby and Ultra Marathons Forged a Fierce Attorney with Todd SailerThis initiative aligns with Cordisco & Saile’s ongoing mission to serve communities across Bucks County, the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and beyond, not just inside the courtroom, but also through public education, advocacy, and outreach.“Whether you’re trying to understand your own case or just want to hear how real lawyers think and work, we’re pulling back the curtain,” said Saile. “The Injury Pros is personal, local, and deeply committed to our community’s recovery.”Visit injurypros.com to stream, subscribe, and watch the latest episodes.

First episode of The Injury Pros Podcast

Legal Disclaimer:

