Workscape Announces Leadership Transition as Founder Dave Sauter Retires

Workscape names Alicia Wolfe as new Head of Sales as founder Dave Sauter retires after 29 years of leadership and industry-shaping innovation.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workscape , a regional leader in interior solutions, today announced the retirement of Founder and longtime Head of Sales, Dave Sauter, and the appointment of Alicia Wolfe as his successor, effective immediately.Sauter, who co-founded Workscape with his wife Dawn in 1996, has been a cornerstone of the company’s growth and culture over the past three decades. Under his leadership, Workscape became the exclusive regional representative of MillerKnoll and successfully expanded into adjacent business lines—including Construkt, its thriving DIRTT demountable wall division. Sauter also played a critical role in guiding the company through its 2019 ownership transition, ensuring continuity for both clients and employees during a pivotal period.“After an incredible journey, I’m announcing my transition out of the company I had the privilege to co-found,” said Sauter. “Building this organization from the ground up with Dawn has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together.”Sauter expressed continued optimism for Workscape’s future, adding, “(Workscape) is in the hands of a talented, passionate team of owners and leaders, and I’m genuinely excited to see where they take it next with the addition of Alicia.”Workscape is equally proud to welcome Alicia Wolfe as its new Senior Vice President of Sales. Wolfe brings a uniquely integrated background in design, project management, and corporate real estate oversight for a super-regional financial institution. This cross-disciplinary expertise equips her to lead Workscape’s sales strategy across its core contract furniture business and its fast-growing segments such as modular interiors and audio/visual integration.Wolfe’s selection followed a rigorous, year-long nationwide executive search aimed at identifying a candidate who combined industry fluency with a fresh, strategic perspective. The leadership transition will be gradual throughout the remainder of 2025, with both Sauter and Wolfe committed to learning from one another to ensure a smooth and thoughtful handoff for Workscape’s clients and team members.“I’m incredibly honored to join Workscape at such a dynamic time in its journey,” said Wolfe. “I’ve long admired the legacy Dave has built — not only the strength of the brand, but also the relationships and reputation rooted in integrity, innovation, and service. As I step into this role, my focus is on building upon that foundation, bringing fresh energy and strategy to our sales leadership.”Wolfe added, “I’m committed to empowering our team, deepening client partnerships, and driving meaningful growth as we shape the next chapter of Workscape’s success.”“Dave and Dawn built Workscape on a foundation of strong core values, and those principles continue to guide us and how we build our team,” said Virginia Rothschild, CEO of Workscape. “Our decision to appoint Alicia Wolfe as our new head of sales reflects that commitment. Alicia brings the leadership, energy, and strategic thinking that will not only strengthen our sales organization but elevate our entire company as we move into our next chapter.”As Workscape enters this next era, it does so with deep appreciation for its past and unwavering confidence in its future. The company remains committed to thoughtful growth, operational excellence, and delivering smart, elegant environments across Pennsylvania and West Virginia.About WorkscapeSince 1996, Workscape has pioneered agile, sustainable architecture, beautiful yet affordable furnishings, and speech privacy. Workscape is the exclusive regional representative of MillerKnoll and DIRTT with locations in Pittsburgh and West Virginia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.