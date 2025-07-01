UM organises ‘Science in Action’ workshop to enhance secondary school students’ hands-on experience in experiments

MACAU, July 1 - The Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS) of the University of Macau (UM) organised a workshop as part of its ‘Science in Action: FHS Youth Research Mentorship Series’, with the aim of enhancing the understanding of and interest in health sciences among young people in Macao, as well as providing senior secondary school students with hands-on experience in experiments beyond the traditional classroom setting.

Led by FHS Associate Professor Chris Wong Koon Ho and Senior Instructor Kaeling Tan, a total of 32 Form 5 students from the School of the Nations (SON) participated in the workshop. Prof Wong said that the activity demonstrated FHS’s commitment to promoting community engagement and science education. Through organising practical workshops, the faculty aims to give back to society by sharing its academic resources and expertise with the local community. The workshops also address the lack of science experiments in the secondary school curriculum by providing senior students with experiential learning opportunities outside the classroom. It is hoped that such exposure to real-world scientific practices will inspire students to pursue careers in science.

During the workshop, students took on the role of forensic scientists to conduct an investigation at a simulated crime scene. They solved a theft case by using cutting-edge molecular biology techniques such as genomic DNA extraction, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and DNA gel electrophoresis. The activity integrated theoretical knowledge with practical application, giving the students the opportunity to operate laboratory equipment and experience the process of scientific inquiry. It not only allowed them to apply their knowledge to real-world scenarios but also demonstrated the broad applications of molecular biology in forensic science, medicine, and genetic research. This immersive experience sparked a strong interest in science among the students and provided insights into future academic and career paths.

Mona Manouchehri, a teacher at SON, recognised the effectiveness of the workshop, saying that the hands-on experience had helped enhance students’ theoretical knowledge and boost their confidence in applying what they had learned in class. Students described the activity as an inspiring and impactful learning experience. They were particularly impressed by the visit to the FHS laboratories and valued the opportunity to conduct experiments in a laboratory.

The ‘Science in Action: FHS Youth Research Mentorship Series’ is one of FHS’ initiatives to promote science education within the local community. The faculty plans to include more schools in the initiative and enrich the content, with the aim of making science education more engaging, interactive, and inspiring for young learners in Macao.

