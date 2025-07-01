Cultural Affairs Bureau hosts series of activities in July to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “ Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List

MACAU, July 1 - In order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) will host a series of activities from July to December this year. The event is divided into five series, featuring a total of 20 intriguing activities resulting in more than 50 sessions. On 15 July, a date that is of great significance for the inscription, the “Opening Ceremony of the 20th Anniversary of the Inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List” will be held at the Dom Pedro V Theatre, sharing the beauty of Macao’s World Heritage with residents and tourists and celebrating the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List.

A series of distinct and innovative activities will enable an immersive experience for the public to appreciate the multifaceted charm of the World Heritage

During the summer vacation, IC will launch four activities for children and youngsters, including the “World Heritage Doctor” Internship, “I am a World Heritage Monitor”, the “World Heritage Exploration Study Tour” and the family reading activities “Story World”. Through the family reading sessions dedicated to the World Heritage and by engaging in practical experience, participants can enjoy different tasks, such as monitoring, restoration and preservation of heritage buildings, also being able to learn the different methods of heritage protection and the inherent significance from various perspectives, appreciating cultural heritage from a lively point of view.

The Centre for the Preservation and Transmission of the Cultural Heritage of the Palace Museum in Macao and a number of various World Heritage sites will also successively launch several workshops, including “Lotus Tea Tasting Event”, “Tea Ceremony at Mandarin’s House and The Holy House of Mercy”, “Macao, Through the Eyes of Chinnery”, “3D Printing Model Workshop”, “World Heritage Texture Painting Workshop”, “World Heritage Silver Clay Making Workshop” and “Lingnan Architectural Restoration Workshop”. In addition, there will be special sessions for seniors, allowing people of all ages to enjoy the World Heritage together.

Offering “World Heritage+” experiences and exploring the fun side of the “Historic Centre of Macao”

Various World Heritage sites in Macao will be transformed into urban parks, photo check-in spots, night tour spaces and literary trails. Through the activities specially offered during the period of this event, including the “Social Leisure Area”, “World Heritage Stamp Tour”, “Photo Zone”, “Night Viewing Activity at Guia Fortress”, “Libraries within World Heritage Sites - Themed Guided Tour” and the “Cultural Heritage and Literary Landscapes Guided Tour”, the public will be able to experience the unique charm of the World Heritage by strolling through the “Historic Centre of Macao” and experiencing its unique appeal.

In addition, IC also specially launched limited-edition sets of metal badges, which can be used as fashion accessories or freely combined into a unique decorative piece of the “Historic Centre of Macao”. The mentioned sets will be available for purchase in limited quantities at the Information Counter of the Ruins of St. Paul’s, the Souvenir Shops of Former Iec Long Firecracker Factory and the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, as well as the “Macao Good Shop - Macao Cultural and Creative Products Store” at the Macau International Airport. The public is welcome to purchase these exclusive souvenirs.

Organisation of the “International Cultural Forum of Mutual Learning between Civilisations” and launching of the reissue of the publication Measured Drawings of the “Historic Centre of Macao”

The “Historic Centre of Macao”, inscribed on the World Heritage List, is a cultural treasure that represents the exchange between Chinese and Western civilisations. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the inscription of the “Historic Centre of Macao” on the World Heritage List, Macao will collaborate with the China Media Group this year to produce a documentary film on the World Heritage. The “International Cultural Forum of Mutual Learning between Civilisations” will also be held, inviting renowned experts and scholars from our homeland and from abroad to Macao for in-depth exchanges on the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage, highlighting Macao’s role as a bridge between Chinese and Western cultures, continuously strengthening the international promotion of Chinese culture, telling stories of China and Macao, thereby establishing Macao as a vital window for exchange between Chinese and Western civilisations.

Furthermore, IC has republished the Measured Drawings of the “Historic Centre of Macao”, presenting the results of the architectural survey of the “Historic Centre of Macao” in recent years. From 1 to 31 July, the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop will also launch a special offer, and readers may enjoy a 20% discount on all publications (excluding the Review of Culture). In addition, readers may receive a complimentary set of “Strolling through the World Heritage sites – Postcard Collection of the Historic Centre of Macao” on any book purchase at the Online Book Shop (on each transaction).

Registration for some of the abovementioned activities and workshops is available from today onwards. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web). If the number of registrants in the workshops exceeds the maximum number of participants allowed, participants will be selected by random selection. Registered and selected applicants are advised to arrive on time. The “Series of Activities of the 20th Anniversary of the Inscription of the Historic Centre of Macao on the World Heritage List” is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and supported by various government departments and entities managing the World Heritage sites.

For more information about the activities, please visit the thematic website (www.icm.gov.mo/mhd20), follow the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or the “IC Art” page on Facebook. For further enquiries, please call 2836 6320 during office hours.