ATLANTA – This July marks a significant milestone for the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) as the agency celebrates 10 years of transformative work in public safety. Established on July 1, 2015, as part of Georgia’s criminal justice reform efforts, DCS was designed to modernize and unify the state’s approach to community supervision by promoting accountability, efficiency, and opportunity.

Created through House Bill 310, DCS consolidated responsibilities from multiple agencies into a single system, streamlining supervision and laying the foundation for a department grounded in evidence-based practices, personalized engagement, and meaningful partnerships.

“From the beginning, our goal was to build a unified agency that could deliver smarter, more effective community supervision and give people a real chance to change their lives,” said Commissioner Michael W. Nail, who has led the agency since its inception. “Ten years later, that vision has become reality thanks to the dedication of our team and the strength of an agency built from the ground up with professionalism, purpose, and a commitment to excellence.”

A Decade of Impact

“DCS has transformed community supervision in Georgia through innovative, evidence-based practices, technology-driven transparency, and a relentless commitment to both individual success and community well-being,” said Scott Maurer, Chief of Staff

Key initiatives that have shaped the agency’s impact over the past decade include:

Unified Supervision System : Combined responsibilities from the Georgia Department of Corrections, State Board of Pardons and Paroles, and Department of Juvenile Justice to streamline services and reduce redundancy.

Since its implementation, 87% of individuals have completed their probation or parole in the community, demonstrating the effectiveness of this risk- and needs-based approach.

All Community Supervision Officers are trained in evidence-based supervision strategies that promote positive behavior change.

Established a public-facing research and innovation hub to improve transparency and accountability through real-time data.

Equipped officers with body-worn cameras, implemented secure cloud infrastructure, mobile tools, and virtual supervision platforms to enhance accountability, accessibility, and collaboration.

Graduated over 1,100 officers through a first-of-its-kind blended training model combining online, classroom, and field instruction. Additionally, DCS staff have completed more than 863,000 hours of training, from field safety to leadership development.

Over 9,000 participants have completed programming focused on replacing criminogenic thinking with pro-social alternatives.

DCS has partnerships with over 3,000 providers, resulting in successful reentry outcomes, job placements, and housing for individuals under supervision across Georgia.

Over the past decade, DCS employees have donated more than $164,000 and actively participated in statewide initiatives such as the Special Olympics, DCS Day of Service, State Charitable Contributions Program, and DFCS Secret Santa, demonstrating support for Georgia communities.

These accomplishments reflect DCS’s ongoing dedication to innovation, accountability, and community safety as it enters its next decade of service.

National Recognition and Achievements

DCS has earned national and international acclaim for redefining community supervision through its focus on accountability and rehabilitation. “DCS has set a national standard by balancing public safety with human potential, transforming lives and communities across Georgia while earning broad recognition for its leadership,” said Bert Flewellen, Deputy Commissioner of Operations. Here are a few notable highlights from across the Department:

Notable Presentations

3rd World Congress on Probation (Tokyo, 2017): Presented on the M.O.R.E. program and the One Community supervision philosophy.

4th World Congress on Probation (Sydney, 2019): Presented on leveraging technology in supervision and Georgia’s Prisoner Reentry Initiative.

5th World Congress on Probation (Ottawa, 2022): Presented on the use of technology and the importance of time-based risk strategies ( Why Time Matters ).

Why Time Matters 2025 APPA Winter Training Institute (Las Vegas, 2025): Presented Staffing for Success , focusing on workforce structure and supervision outcomes.

Notable Awards and Recognition

2016 APPA Walter Dunbar Memorial Award – Recognizing national leadership in community supervision.

2016 Georgia Governor’s Public Safety Award – Outstanding Contribution to the Profession.

2017 APPA Award for Excellence in Community Crime Prevention – Awarded to DCS Day Reporting Centers.

2017 NAPE Dan Richard Beto Award – Honoring executive excellence in probation leadership.

2019 Georgia Governor’s Public Safety Award – Awarded to agency employees due to acts of Heroism.

2022 IJIS Corrections Information Technology Recognition Award - Awarded to industry partners and practitioner agencies that contribute significantly to the advancement of corrections information technology.

2024 Georgia Governor’s Public Safety Award – Awarded to agency employees due to acts of Heroism.

These achievements reflect DCS’s ongoing commitment to innovation, leadership, and a focus on public safety and rehabilitation.

Empowering Communities Through Strong Operations and Coordination

With responsibility for supervising over 180,000 individuals across 51 judicial circuits, DCS is among the largest community supervision agencies in the nation. Its impact is rooted in a strong, mission-driven workforce. Central to this mission is DCS’s highly skilled and professional workforce.

“One of our greatest strengths is our workforce,” said Deputy Commissioner of Administration Michelle Stanley. “From frontline officers to administrative professionals, the people of DCS are deeply committed to making Georgia a safer and more hopeful place for everyone.”

This commitment to service is made possible by strong internal coordination and a culture of shared responsibility. From frontline operations to agency support, every function within DCS is aligned to support strategic goals and enhance supervision outcomes.

“Effective community supervision requires seamless coordination and a unified vision across all levels of our agency,” said Shanta Porter, Executive Operations Director. “Our team’s dedication and collaboration are the driving forces behind the innovative programs and impactful results we deliver every day.”

Leading Ahead

As DCS moves into its second decade, it remains focused on strengthening supervision through expanded partnerships, enhanced behavioral health access, reentry support, and continued investment in technology and training.

“Our work is far from finished,” said Commissioner Michael W. Nail. “We are dedicated to continually evolving our approach to ensure safety, foster rehabilitation, and create lasting positive change across Georgia.”

The Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, DCS protects and serves the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information about DCS, including annual reports, data dashboards, and other news and events celebrating ten years of public safety and progress, visit dcs.georgia.gov.