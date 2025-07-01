Cloud-based Disaster Recovery Market Estimated to Climb to $92.8 Billion by 2033, Registers Steady 25.1% CAGR

Allied Market Research - Logo

The global cloud disaster recovery market is growing due to rising natural disasters and increasing demand for data security and scalability.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the cloud-based disaster recovery market was valued at $9.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $92.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% from 2024 to 2033.Cloud-based disaster recovery (Cloud DR) uses cloud resources to protect and restore critical data, applications, and IT infrastructure during disasters like cyberattacks, hardware failures, or natural events. It involves secure data replication, automated failover, and orchestration tools to minimize downtime and data loss. Cloud DR offers scalable, cost-effective recovery compared to traditional methods and enables remote access for managing recovery operations. With strong security, compliance, and 24/7 monitoring from providers, Cloud DR enhances business continuity and ensures reliable, efficient disaster recovery.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 250 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A324175 The global cloud-based disaster recovery market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in frequency and severity of natural disasters, surge in need for data security and scalability, and rise in focus among businesses to equip a reliable and scalable disaster recovery solution. However, the increase in complexity of cloud disaster recovery and the rise in concerns over dependency on service providers hinder market growth. Moreover, the advent of artificial intelligence and machine learning in cloud DR, along with the growing awareness and understanding of the importance of disaster recovery offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global cloud-based disaster recovery market.By service type segment, data protection held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about two-fifths of the global cloud-based disaster recovery market revenue throughout the forecast period. The demand for data protection is driven by the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, including ransomware, phishing, and data breaches, driving the demand for robust data protection services. Also, growing awareness among consumers and businesses about data privacy issues is pushing organizations to prioritize data protection, which is expected to contribute to market growth.By deployment mode segment, the public cloud segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud-based disaster recovery market revenue. This growth can be attributed to the fact that public cloud disaster recovery solutions provide scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness, making them appealing to enterprises of all sizes looking to enhance their disaster recovery capabilities without making substantial upfront infrastructure investments.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-based-disaster-recovery-market/purchase-options By organization size segment, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for about three-fifths of the cloud-based disaster recovery market revenue globally. This growth is driven by the broader availability of resources, complex IT infrastructures, and rising sensitivity to disruption. Large organizations prioritize investments in cloud-based disaster recovery market solutions to secure vital data, minimize downtime, and maintain business continuity in the event of a disaster or cyberattack.By end-user segment, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-fourth of the cloud-based disaster recovery market revenue globally. Financial institutions are increasingly collaborating with cloud-based disaster recovery solution providers to fortify their organization size, thereby driving the BFSI segment growth in the global market. These partnerships empower banks and financial institutions to ensure the security and endurance of their critical organization sizes. For instance, in September 2023, IBM signed a definitive partnership agreement with Indian Bank, a leading public sector bank in India. This collaboration aimed to leverage IBM's advanced technology solutions to drive digital transformation and enhance the banking experience for Indian Bank's customers.By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cloud-based disaster recovery market revenue throughout the forecast period. The robust government initiatives promoting data security, along with the presence of major cloud service providers are expected to drive the growth of the cloud-based disaster recovery market. In addition, the rising imperative to secure critical data for various organizations in sectors, such as BFSI, government, and others has led to considerable demand for innovative products, which is expected to boost the market growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A324175 Major Industry Players:Amazon Web Services, Inc.Cable & Wireless Communications LimitedDell Technologies, Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPIBM CorporationKaseya (Unitrends)Microsoft CorporationNetApp, Inc.NTT Data Group CorporationSeagate Technology LLCThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cloud-based disaster recovery market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:1. This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cloud-based disaster recovery market analysis from 2024 to 2033 to identify the prevailing cloud-based disaster recovery market opportunities.2. The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.3. Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.4. In-depth analysis of the cloud-based disaster recovery market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.5. Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.6. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.7. The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cloud-based disaster recovery market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, on Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.