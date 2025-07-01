Solar Carport Market to Hit US$1.7 Billion by 2032, Driven by Clean Energy Adoption | says Allied Market Research

Solar Carport Market Size

Rise in number of government incentives is a major factor that drives the growth of the solar carport market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the solar carport market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. A solar carport is a covered building that collects solar energy and serves as a shelter for automobiles. These buildings usually have a canopy-like roof that is fitted with solar panels so that light is drawn in and used to generate electricity. Solar carports have two advantages: they provide clean, renewable energy while shielding cars from the elements like sun, rain, and snow. By combining solar technology with parking infrastructure, land use efficiency is increased and sustainability in energy and mobility is encouraged. In addition, solar carports help to reduce carbon emissions and advance the transition to a more sustainable and greener future by offsetting the usage of fossil fuels for the production of power.Request Sample of the Report on Solar Carport Market Forecast 2032 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09031 The solar carport market size is expanding due to the growing number of universities and other educational institutions adopting solar carports to become carbon neutral in the next years. Rutgers University, the biggest public university system in the U.S. y, made a commitment in June 2023 to improve campus sustainability by installing approximately 15 MW of solar carport canopy arrays this year. The institution, which covers more than 6,000 acres, would incorporate 16 solar-powered carport installations by DSD Renewables, a company in the renewables business, throughout its four main campuses and off-campus buildings. This would be in line with its 2021 Climate Action Plan, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. During the projected years, these activities are anticipated to enhance solar carport market share.Leading Market Players: -Antai SolarEnerparcGanges InternationalMahindra SolarizePositive Energy SolarReenergySchletterHimzenQuest Renewables, INC.Mahindra SolarizeThe expansion of this solar carport industry is being driven by homeowners who own electric vehicles (EVs) and want to lower their carbon footprint, who are increasingly installing solar carports. Homeowners might use a solar carport to generate sustainable energy and provide shade and shelter for their cars at the same time. But, other uses, including government organisations committed to reducing their carbon footprint, also install solar carports to provide clean energy in addition to providing shade and security for their fleet of government vehicles. These elements are anticipated to support the segment’s expansion during the forecast period.The growth of solar panel carport projects with capacities exceeding 1 MW is a significant driver for this segment. For example, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced a collaboration with DSD Renewables and Solar Optimum in April 2023 to install a new energy storage system and a 12.37-megawatt solar carport at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09031 On the other hand, increasing development of solar carports tailored for EV charging applications. In September 2022, Paired Power, based in California, introduced a solar carport with a capacity of 5 kW and integrated EV charging capabilities. The dimensions of this innovative 5 kW solar carport are 3.2 meters x 5.2 meters x 3.7 meters, accommodating up to ten bifacial solar panels. This solar canopy is versatile, capable of functioning in both on-grid and off-grid settings, and it can be paired with lithium-ion battery storage systems with capacities of up to 40 kWh.he T-shape segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.By design type, the T-shape segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global solar carport market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.The T-shape building provides plenty of shade and protection in addition to holding more cars. The T-shaped structure makes it simple for cars to enter and exit, which makes parking more convenient for drivers. As a result, the solar carport industry is experiencing a rise in the demand for such structures.The double-row segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy vehicle arrangement, the one-row segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-thirds of the global solar carport market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the double-row segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.42% from 2023 to 2032. Moreover, the simplicity and efficiency of the carport with a one-row vehicle arrangement set it apart. This versatile structure is the best solution for small parking lots as it may be joined to existing buildings or stand alone. The expansion of this market is driven by an increase in number of residential applications, such as residential properties and apartment buildings, adopting one-row vehicle arrangements.The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBy application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global carport market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Solar carports are expected to be installed globally in shopping centres, educational institutions, supermarkets, corporate buildings, and EV charging stations during the forecast period. In addition, commercial solar carports improve the company's green credentials and offer free advertising space in addition to improved parking for clients and staff.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A09031 Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global solar carport market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region's rapid urbanization and infrastructural development are also anticipated to fuel demand for solar carports in the upcoming years. 