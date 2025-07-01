Neurodegenerative Disease Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights for Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Expected To Grow?

The neurodegenerative disease market has shown significant growth in recent years and continues to do so. The prevalent market environment projects an increase from $52.3 billion in 2024 to $57.23 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This growth in the historic period is resultant from enhanced diagnostics capabilities, surging demand for symptomatic treatments, an increase in clinical trial activities, and soaring public-private partnerships. These factors, combined with the rising burden of unmet medical needs, have contributed to the upward trend in the neurodegenerative disease market.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Neurodegenerative Disease Market?

Moving forward, the neurodegenerative disease market size is anticipated to see significant growth. It's expected to rise to $81.23 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 9.2%. The forecasted growth is attributed to increasing advancements in gene and cell therapy, rising adoption of digital biomarkers, increasing precision medicine approaches, a flourishing pipeline of disease-modifying drugs, and escalating utilization of artificial intelligence in neurology. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in neuroimaging techniques, advanced drug delivery systems for brain targeting, development of personalized treatment strategies, innovation in biomarker discovery, and advancements in gene editing technologies.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Neurodegenerative Disease Market?

One key factor that is expected to catapult the growth of the neurodegenerative disease market is the surge in research and clinical trials. Clinical trials refer to research studies conducted with human participants that aim to evaluate the safety, effectiveness and potential side effects of new treatments, drugs, or medical devices. This rise in clinical trial activities is steered by the escalating demand for new treatments to cater to the evolving healthcare needs and improve patient outcomes. Consequently, clinical trials have provided critical data that supports neurodegenerative disease research, helping to improve patient outcomes. For instance, according to a 2023 report by the UK-based Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry ABPI, the total number of industry clinical trials initiated annually in the UK saw a slight increment of 4.3%, rising from 394 trials in 2021 to 411 in 2022.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Neurodegenerative Disease Market Share?

Leading the charge in the neurodegenerative disease market are companies like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Biogen Inc., Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cassava Sciences Inc., Denali Therapeutics Inc., Voyager Therapeutics Inc., AC Immune SA, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sage Therapeutics Inc., Alzheon Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Neurodegenerative Disease Market?

These companies have been placing special emphasis on innovative product development, including next-generation adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation aDBS systems. These systems aim to improve treatment precision, enhance disease-modifying impacts, and improve patient's quality of life. In an example of such advancements, Medtronic, a US-based medical technology company, received approval in February 2025 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration USFDA for the world's first adaptive deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease. This system automatically adjusts therapy based on a patient's brain signals, representing a significant step in personalized neuromodulation therapies.

How Is The Global Neurodegenerative Disease Market Segmented?

The neurodegenerative disease market segments across disease types which include Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Huntington Disease, and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Drug types include N-methyl-D-aspartate Receptor antagonists, Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Dopamine Agonists, and others. Distribution Channels cover Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, among others; while end-users include Hospital, Retail, Online sectors.

What Are The Leading Region In The Neurodegenerative Disease Market?

As per the regional performance, North America exhibited the largest share in the neurodegenerative disease market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to trump its growth during the forecast period, being the fastest-growing region.

