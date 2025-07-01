Ergonomic Chair Market 2025 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031, Report

The ergonomic chair market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Ergonomic Chair Market ," The ergonomic chair market was valued at $8.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.Ergonomic chairs are designed to promote correct posture, reduce strain on the body, and support the back, neck, and other areas of the body. These are becoming more and more important as more and more people sit at their desks or in front of computers for long periods of time, which can lead to various health problems such as back pain, poor circulation, and tension headaches. increase.The market for Ergonomic Chair industry is expected to grow in the coming years as the number of telecommuters increases due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With telecommuting becoming the norm and ergonomic chairs becoming an important part of life, people are investing more in their home office setups.Overall, the ergonomic chair market growth is driven by growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic seating, the growth of the home office market, and the increasing number of people sitting at desks and in front of computers for long periods of time. being towed. Office environments are increasingly using ergonomic products such as adjustable desks, chairs, and keyboard trays. Ergonomic products help prevent musculoskeletal disorders and improve posture, so user can focus and concentrate better at work.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13292 There is a growing trend in the healthcare industry to use ergonomic products such as beds, mattresses, and lifts to prevent injuries and improve patient comfort. The manufacturing and industrial sectors are increasing the use of ergonomic products such as workstations, tools, and equipment to prevent injuries and improve worker productivity, such factor surge the ergonomic chair market share.There is a tendency to use ergonomic products such as adjustable beds, desks, and chairs at home to improve comfort and reduce the risk of musculoskeletal disorders. Overall, the use of ergonomic products in a variety of environments is expected to continue to grow as more people recognize the benefits of ergonomics for comfort, productivity, and health.In recent years, there is a growing trend to use ergonomic chairs in schools. This is due to the growing awareness of the importance of ergonomic seating to student comfort and learning. Ergonomic chairs are designed to provide proper back, arm and leg support and can be adjusted for each individual student. This allows to prevent musculoskeletal disorders, improve users posture and improve focus and concentration in the classroom.Additionally, as more research is conducted into the effects of prolonged sitting on physical and mental health, there is a growing understanding that ergonomic seating is important to the health and well-being of students. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for ergonomic chairs in schools. Due to social distancing regulations, many students have to sit in chairs for long periods of time, making ergonomic seating even more important to avoid discomfort and fatigue. , libraries and computer labs are beginning to introduce ergonomic chairs, and some schools are replacing traditional desks with standing or treadmill desks. This trend is likely to continue as more schools recognize the benefits of ergonomic seating for their students, which surge the ergonomic chair market demand.The ergonomic chair market size increases due to companies are constantly evolving their products to differentiate themselves in the market and attract customers. Some of the latest product innovations in the ergonomic chair industry. Many ergonomic chairs are now equipped with adjustable lumbar support, allowing users to adjust the chair to suit their specific needs and comfort level. Mesh backrests are becoming more and more popular because they are breathable and reduce sweat and heat build-up.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fb948841182b4dc5a2369c73b387858e The Synchro-Tilt mechanism is a new feature that allows the chair to tilt in sync with the user's movements, providing more support and comfort. Some ergonomic chairs are equipped with smart technologies such as: B. Built-in sensors that track the user's posture and provide feedback on how to improve. Many companies are now using eco-friendly materials and manufacturing methods to create ergonomic chairs that are sustainable and have a low environmental impact.The major players operating in the global ergonomic chair are Steelcase Inc.Branch Office, Inc.MillerKnoll, Inc.Okamura CorporationBristol Technologies Sdn. Bhd.Huzhou Shenglong Furniture Co., Ltd.Haworth Inc.FeatherliteNilkamal LimitedPSI Seating Ltd.Teknion GroupUE Furniture Co. LtdKimball International, Inc.Eurotech Design Systems Pvt. Key FindingsBased on product type, the Swivel Chair segment is dominating the market with a CAGR of 6.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.According to seat material, the mesh segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.As per end users, the commercial segment is likely to dominate the market from 2022 to 2031.Depending on distribution channel, the specialty store was the largest market for ergonomic chair market in 2021.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

