Revify empowers businesses with faster payouts, better margins, and financial control.

Revify’s powerful payment tech now partnered with InkedInTools, giving tattoo pros faster payouts, better margins, and total control—without integration.

We’re building tools that empower artists to grow their businesses on their terms—and this partnership helps make that vision real.” — Matt Bagwell, Co-Founder of Revify

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revify and InkedInTools Announce Strategic Partnership to Power the Tattoo Industry with Tech-Forward Payment Solutions

Revify, the leading payment processing platform designed for creative entrepreneurs, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with InkedInTools, the all-in-one business management software for tattoo shops and artists. This collaboration brings together two industry innovators to deliver seamless, affordable, and scalable payment solutions built specifically for the tattoo community.

This strategic alliance gives InkedInTools users direct access to Revify’s next-generation payment tools—offering in-person and over-the-phone payments, advanced point-of-sale and mobile processing, same-day funding, no-cost processing with rebates, and real-time financial visibility.

“We built Revify to serve the hardworking, creative entrepreneurs that most payment platforms overlook,” said Matt “Skinny” Bagwell, Co-Founder of Revify. “This partnership with InkedInTools is a no-brainer—our missions align, our tech forward approaches click, and together we can radically improve how tattoo businesses get paid and grow.”

Recognizing the need for modern, artist-first financial tools, InkedInTools is proudly partnering with Revify as its recommended payment processor. This strategic alignment gives tattoo shops a seamless path to pair InkedInTools’ studio management platform with Revify’s cutting-edge payment solutions—empowering owners with better margins, faster funding, and total control over their cash flow.

Alex Coulter, CEO of InkedInTools, shared his excitement: “We’re thrilled to team up with Revify. Their values and vision mirror ours—to equip artists and shop owners with tools that work for them, not against them. This partnership lets us keep innovating for the industry while giving our users a new edge in managing cash flow and growing their business.”

Together, Revify and InkedInTools are setting a new standard for how financial and operational tech serves the tattoo world. This collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to empowering artists with purpose-built solutions, not generic tools.

About Revify

Revify is a payment platform purpose-built for creators, tattoo shops, and entrepreneurs who demand transparency and better economics. With no-nonsense pricing, real cash rebates, same-day funding, and free access to cutting-edge payment tech, Revify helps merchants get paid faster—and keep more of what they earn.

About InkedInTools

InkedInTools provides booking and business management software solutions built specifically for tattooers. Owned and operated by a tattooer, the platform is designed with firsthand understanding of the industry’s unique needs—giving artists the tools to manage their workflow, clients, and business with confidence and ease.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.