The Moisturizing Crème Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers And Market Intelligence Teams

Moisturizing Crème Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Global Moisturizing Crème Market Expected To Grow?

Renewed focus on skin hydration and anti-aging solutions have dramatically influenced the moisturizing crème market size over the recent years. From a valuation of $14.41 billion in 2024, the market size is poised to grow to $15.65 billion in 2025, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. This robust growth during the historic period can be traced back to several contributory factors including an overwhelming expansion of beauty retail outlets, an increase in disposable incomes, and urbanization coupled with pollution effects.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate Of The Moisturizing Crème Market?

Looking ahead, the moisturizing crème market segment is slated for even stronger growth over the next few years. Projections highlight a growth spurt to $21.52 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.3%. This optimistic forecast can be attributed to numerous factors like the burgeoning demand for natural products, heightened growth in e-commerce platforms, rising popularity of male grooming products, increase in the geriatric population, and a rich, interactive engagement with consumers via social media. Several disruptive trends to watch out for during the forecast period include a predilection for clean beauty products, the emergence of waterless skincare products, targeted microbiome-friendly formulations, the integration of artificial intelligence in skincare analysis, and the diversification with multifunctional products.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Moisturizing Crème Market?

Key market drivers pushing this strong growth trajectory in the moisturizing crème market include rising consumer spending on beauty products. Increasing awareness of personal grooming and stepping up efforts to enhance overall physical appearance have prompted a significant surge in spending on beauty products. In turn, this has ramped up the demand for moisturizing crème as consumers constantly seek effective skin hydration and care solutions. As a key pointer to these market trends, consumers in the age bracket of 18-27 have significantly upped their health and beauty expenditure by 17.5% over the past year, as per reports from the London Evening Standard.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Moisturizing Crème Market Share?

Several major companies have emerged as key industry players in the moisturizing crème market including Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, L'Oréal S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG, Amway Corporation, Shiseido Company Limited, Coty Inc., Galderma S.A., The Body Shop International Limited, Avène, Dermalogica Inc., Weleda AG, Bioderma Laboratoire Dermatologique, Glossier Inc., Burt’s Bees Inc., and Eminence Organic Skin Care Inc. These companies have been influential in shaping the market dynamics, contributing to its robust growth.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Moisturizing Crème Market?

Interestingly, companies in the moisturizing crème market are showing strong inclinations towards sustainability, aiming at developing products such as biodegradable moisturizing crème. Such initiatives align seamlessly with growing consumer demand for environmentally conscious cosmetic products. To cite an example, Cellugy ApS, a Denmark-based biotechnology startup, collaborated with Bioli ApS, a skincare company in February 2025 to launch a Moisturizing and Protecting Day Cream featuring EcoFLEXY, an ingredient made through sugar fermentation. The new product targets all skin types and is 100% biodegradable.

How Is The Global Moisturizing Crème Market Segmented?

As far as market segmentation goes, the moisturizing crème market report dives deep into several segments:

1 By Type: Water-Based Creams, Oil-Based Creams, Gel Creams, Emollient Creams

2 By Skin Type: Normal Skin, Dry Skin, Oily Skin, Combination Skin, Sensitive Skin

3 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Supermarket And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy And Drugstores

4 By Application: Face Moisturizers, Body Moisturizers, Hand And Foot Creams, Baby Moisturizers

5 By End-User: Men, Women, Children, Infants

Further, subsegments include:

1 By Water-Based Creams: Hydrating Day Creams, Lightweight Moisturizers, Oil-Free Moisturizers, Aloe vera-based creams

2 By Oil-Based Creams: Night Repair Creams, Nourishing Balms, Shea Butter-Based Creams, Heavy-Duty Winter Creams

3 By Gel Creams: Cooling Gel Moisturizers, Hyaluronic Acid Gel Creams, Oil-Control Gel Formulas, Mattifying Gel Creams

4 By Emollient Creams: Barrier Repair Creams, Lanolin-Based Creams, Ceramide-Rich Emollients, Deep Moisturizers For Eczema

What Are The Leading Region In The Moisturizing Crème Market?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for moisturizing crème in 2024 while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

