The Neutralizing Antibody Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Neutralizing Antibody Market?

The neutralizing antibody market size is anticipated to continue its rapid growth trajectory. By 2029, it is projected to reach $401.16 billion, representing a CAGR of 11.7%. This projected growth can be attributed to an array of factors including increasing incidence of emerging infectious diseases, a rise in autoimmune disorders, a burgeoning pipeline of antibody-based therapies, escalating demand for precision medicine, and a growing need for targeted therapies.

One of the emerging trends in the forecast period includes a shift towards bispecific and multispecific antibodies, the integration of artificial intelligence AI in antibody discovery, the development of antibody-drug conjugates, and the rise in personalized immunotherapies. Another key trend is the increased use of plant-based antibody production.

What Is the Primary Driver Of The Neutralizing Antibody Market?

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to propel the growth of the neutralizing antibody market. These diseases, caused by harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, spread from one person to another either directly or indirectly.

The torchbearers of this surge in infectious diseases are increased global travel activities, facilitating the rapid spread of pathogens across borders. Neutralizing antibodies have come up as a potent tool in the treatment of these diseases by specifically targeting and blocking pathogens, thus preventing disease progression. Besides, they improve patient outcomes by providing precise and timely immune protection.

Who's Dominating The Neutralizing Antibody Market?

Adept at innovating and staying ahead of the curve, major companies like Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., GeNext Genomics, Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd, BeiGene Ltd, AbCellera Biologics Inc., BMC Pharmacology and Toxicology, Anthos Therapeutics, Immunome Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Abwiz Bio, AXIM Biotechnologies, are leading the neutralizing antibody market.

What Are The Major Trends In The Neutralizing Antibody Market?

Most of these firms have their sight set on developing advanced therapies, such as targeted therapies, to combat infectious diseases by precisely neutralizing viruses and preventing their entry into human cells.

Targeted therapies attack the molecular markers or pathways involved in the growth and survival of disease-causing cells, such as cancer or viruses. February 2022 saw Eli Lilly and Company receiving Emergency Use Authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for Bebtelovimab. This neutralizing monoclonal antibody therapy targets COVID-19 and is designed to treat mild to moderate cases in patients at high risk of progressing to severe disease, including hospitalization or death.

How Is The Global Neutralizing Antibody Market Segmented?

The neutralizing antibody market is categorized based on several factors:

1 By Antibody Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies

2 By Target Virus: SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19, Human Immunodeficiency Viruses HIV, Influenza, Ebola, Zika, Hepatitis C, Other Target Viruses

3 By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales To End-Users, Distributors, Online Retail, Other Distribution Channels

4 By Application: Therapeutics, Diagnostics, Research And Development

5 By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments include:

1 By Monoclonal Antibodies: Fully Human Monoclonal Antibodies, Humanized Monoclonal Antibodies, Chimeric Monoclonal Antibodies, Murine Monoclonal Antibodies

2 By Polyclonal Antibodies: Animal-Derived Polyclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Polyclonal Antibodies, Human Polyclonal Antibody Preparations.

What Are The Leading Region In The Neutralizing Antibody Market?

As of 2024, North America emerged as the largest region in the neutralizing antibody market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The neutralizing antibody market report covers various regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

