The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth

The Business Research Company's M-RNA Synthesis Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Has The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market Grown Historically?

The m-rna synthesis service market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.54 billion in 2024 to $4.99 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising demand for personalized medicine and gene therapies, expansion of clinical trials, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, growing investment in biotechnology, and increasing focus on vaccine development.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market?

The m-RNA synthesis service market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.22 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing adoption of mRNA therapies and a growing focus on mRNA therapeutics for autoimmune diseases. Additionally, rising demand for custom mRNA synthesis solutions and major advancements in mRNA design technologies are bolstering the market's growth.

How Is Personalized Medicine Contributing To The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market Growth?

The increasing focus on personalized medicine is expected to propel the growth of the mRNA synthesis service market going forward. Personalized medicine is a medical approach that tailors treatment and healthcare decisions to an individual’s genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. mRNA synthesis services enable the rapid and precise production of mRNA-based therapies tailored to an individual’s genetic makeup, which allows for more effective and targeted treatments. The FDA has also approved a significant number of new personalized treatments for patients with rare diseases, which further validates the importance of this approach.

Which Major Companies Are Operating In The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market?

Key industry players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, AGC Biologics Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, and Lonza Group AG, among others. These companies specialize in various areas such as mRNA vaccine synthesis, mRNA drug synthesis, and have a broad range of application areas.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market?

Major companies operating in the mRNA synthesis service market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as RNA polymerase innovations, to improve the efficiency, yield, and safety of mRNA synthesis. These technologies minimize side effects such as double-stranded RNA formation and increase the overall quality of mRNA for vaccines and therapeutics.

How Is The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market Segmented?

The m-rna synthesis service market is segmented –

1 By Type: mRNA Vaccine Synthesis, mRNA Drug Synthesis

2 By Application Area: Vaccine Development, Therapeutic Development, Research and Development, Diagnostics

3 By End-user Industry: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Academic And Research Institutions, Contract Research Organizations CROs

And subsegmented into:

1 By mRNA Vaccine Synthesis: Infectious Disease Vaccines, Cancer Vaccines, Personalized Vaccines

2 By mRNA Drug Synthesis: Protein Replacement Therapies, Gene Editing Therapeutics, Cell Therapy Support

Which Regions Are Currently Dominating The M-RNA Synthesis Service Market?

North America was the largest region in the m-RNA synthesis service market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the m-RNA synthesis service market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

